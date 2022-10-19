Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy Market Size Expected to Reach US$46.5 Billion with CAGR of 5.1% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Surging Applications Of Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy are Projected to Drive The Growth of Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy Market size is estimated to reach $46.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy includes medicines covering female hormones to take the place of the once the body no longer makes subsequent to menopause and is occasionally utilized to treat typical menopausal symptoms, inclusive of hot flashes and vaginal discomfort. Hormone therapy has also been confirmed to avert bone loss and decrease fractures in postmenopausal women. Atrophic vaginitis is normally associated with menopause and the related depleted levels of estrogen. Bazedoxifene is a novel SERM (Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator) established by Wyeth Pharmaceuticals that is presently in phase III clinical trials for the avoidance and treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis. Phytoestrogens are organic constituents from plants that bind to estrogen receptors in the body.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring awareness regarding menopausal symptoms and great purchasing power in the North American region.

Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy Market growth is being driven by the increasing awareness regarding menopausal symptoms and their treatment. However, the high cost for postmenopausal hormone therapy in countries like the U.S. where the NIH (U.S. National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health), estimates that the yearly U.S. spending on estrogen-only and estrogen-progesterone combination hormone replacement therapies range from $264 million on the low end to over $6 billion, which is one of the major factors hampering the growth of Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy Market.

Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy Market Segment Analysis – By Therapy: The Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy Market based on therapy can be further segmented into Estrogen, Progesterone, and Estrogen-Progesterone Combinations. The Estrogen Segment held the largest market share in 2021. Furthermore, the Progesterone segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the extensive application of progesterone for handling menopausal symptoms like hot flashes, low libido, and mood swings.

Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy Market Segment Analysis – By Route Of Administration: The Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy Market based on the route of administration can be further segmented into Oral, Topical, and Subcutaneous Implants. Furthermore, the Subcutaneous Implants segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the great efficiency of the subcutaneous implants and the benefits of the subcutaneous route of administration like being a good route of administration, particularly in skin infections and for alleviating enduring menopausal symptoms.

Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World. North America (Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy Market) held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the soaring count of women enduring postmenopausal issues in the North American region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the postmenopausal hormone therapy industry are -

1. Abbott Laboratories

2. AbbVie, Inc.

3. Bayer Pharma AG

4. Meda pharmaceuticals

5. Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

