Technical Breakthrough And A Competitive Outlook To Stay Abreast Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market By 2028

Medical Imaging Analysis Software

Over the past few decades, medical imaging has evolved from relatively primitive 2D scans into high-resolution sources of valuable information.

The global medical imaging analysis software market was valued at US$ 3612.77 Mn in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 6002.05 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2021 and 2028.

Major Players Are: Xinapse Systems Ltd., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, ScienceSoft USA Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, Carestream Health, AQUILAB SAS, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Canon Inc.

Market Dynamics:

Outbreak of COVID-19 (global pandemic) is expected to drive growth of the global medical imaging analysis software market over the forecast period. Medical imaging is an essential part of the universal fight against the pandemic. Medical imaging is suitable non-invasive technique to detect COVID infection. For instance, in November 2020, Red Hat and artificial intelligence (AI) company DarwinAI collaborated to bring a COVID-19 tool to hospitals and healthcare facilities. Dubbed COVID-Net, the AI tool is a neural network for COVID-19 detection using chest radiography, which can help to identify viral infections. COVID-Net also aims to increase trust among researchers and reveal new insights by allowing clinicians to indicate key visual indicators behind COVID-19 infection.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market, By Image Type:

2D Image

3D Image

4D Image

Global Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market, By Modality:

Tomography

Ultrasound Imaging

Radiographic Imaging

X-ray Imaging

MRI

Other Modalities

Global Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market, By Software Type:

Integrated Software

Standalone Software

Global Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market, By End User:

Hospital

Diagnostic Center

Research Center

