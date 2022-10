NEWS RELEASE - HIGHWAY TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION VERGENNES VT RT 22A

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE DISPATCH

FOR VERGENNES POLICE DEPARTMENT

NEWS RELEASE – HIGHWAY/TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION

VERGENNES FIRE DEPARTMENT HAS VT RT 22A CLOSED SOUTH BOUND AT HOPKINS ROAD & NORTH BOUND FROM THE ADDISON 4 CORNERS AREA DUE TO A CRASH. POWER LINES ARE INVOLVED AND EXTENT OF DELAYS ARE UNKNOWN AT THIS TIME. CURRENTLY SPECIFIC DETAILS ON THE CRASH ARE ALSO UNKNOWN.

MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS IN THE AREA AND SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES. PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY

