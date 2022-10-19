Cell Separation Technology Market Size (2022-2030) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges, and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Cell Separation Technology Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables), by Application (Oncology Research, Stem Cell Research, Microbiology Research, Immunobiology Research, Neuroscience Research, and Others), by Technology (Density Gradient Centrifugation, Immuno-Magnetic Cell Separation, Fluorescence Activated Cell Sorting (FACS), Micro Fluidic Cell Separation, Immuno-Density Cell Separation, and Others) and by End-user (Hospitals & Diagnostic Center, Biotech and Pharmaceutical company, Research & Academia) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the cell separation technology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2021 to reach US$ 30.51 billion by 2030.

Market Drivers

The growth of the global cell separation market is the increased use of cell separation in biological drug development, in-vit ro diagnostics, conducting molecular and epigenetic analysis, producing therapeutic proteins, and other life sciences research. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide drives demand for cell separation techniques in diagnostics. Research is also a significant factor driving the global market forward. Furthermore, the need for cell separation technologies is rising because the leading market players incorporate cutting-edge technology into their research and development efforts to create novel vaccines, treatments, and testing kits. The increasing efforts to develop the biotechnology sector are also anticipated to impact the cell separation technology market's growth positively.

The global cell separation technology market has been analyzed from five perspectives–product, application, technology, end user, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By technology Segmentation’

Based on product type, the global cell separation technology market is bifurcated into:

The fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS) will hold the largest market share in 2021. Fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS) provides high cell purity for the supplied sample and a wide range of cell sorting capabilities. FACS is typically capable of separating several cell populations simultaneously, increasing the efficiency and diversity of research, thus increasing the demand for FACS. Moreover, FACS can be used broadly to purify cells in both ex-vitro and in-vitro stings for functional studies. These are some of the factors which propel the segment growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

Based on application, the global cell separation technology market is segmented into

In 2021, the oncology research segment will hold a significant part of the global market. The amount of research into cancer has significantly risen due to its increasing prevalence of cancer. According to the WHO, around 19.3 million people were affected in 2020. Furthermore, the continuous investment by the biopharma companies in biologics and cell therapy research and the rise in the demand for biosimilars is also propelling the segment growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global cell separation technology market has been segmented into:

North America dominated the global cell separation technology market in 2021, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The region's significant market share can be due to the well-established biotech and pharmaceutical industry. Substantial demand for cell separation solutions has also been generated by the extensive research activities conducted by research universities in the field of cell therapeutics. The rising prevalence and incidence rate of chronic and infectious diseases have increased the demand for cell separation for research and clinical applications. These are some of the key factors which are driving regional growth.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent players operating in the global cell separation technology market are

