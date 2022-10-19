Bentonite Grease Market is Projected to Reach $433.3 Million by 2030 Globally, at a CAGR of 2.4%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Technological Advancements have fueled the growth of the Automotive Industry in Asia Pacific and North America

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Bentonite Grease Market is projected to reach USD 433.3 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.4% from USD 358.4 million in 2022, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Bentonite Grease (extreme pressure) is an in-organic clay-based grease for plain and rolling bearings operating at temperatures higher than those at which conventional soap-based greases can be used. This grease is amber colored multipurpose grease containing anti-corrosion and extreme pressure additives and is suitable for most conditions especially at elevated temperatures. The grease performance is limited only by the properties of the base oil.

List of Key Players in Bentonite Grease Market:

Lubrizol Corporation (US) Matrix Specialty Lubricants BV (Netherlands) Phillips 66 (US) Anglomoil (Australia) Tru Blu Oil (Australia) Oracle Petroleum Corporation (Philippines) ATDM CO.LTD (Turkey) Sasol Limited (South Africa) PKN ORLEN (Poland) AIMOL (Netherlands)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Bentonite Grease Market:



Drivers: Growing automotive industry and vehicle parc to drive the market Restraints: Stringent environmental regulations to affect the market Opportunities: Advancements in technologies can drive the growth of market

Key Findings of the Study:

Extreme pressure bentonite grease was the largest source of Bentonite Grease market in 2021, in terms of value Metallurgical Casting segment were the largest application for Bentonite Grease market in 2021, in terms of value Europe was the largest market for Bentonite Grease in 2021, in terms of value.

“Extreme pressure bentonite grease was the largest source of Bentonite Grease market in 2021, in terms of value”

Extreme pressure bentonite grease dominated the market in 2021. It good high temperature performances, a good colloid stability, and a good mechanical stability, and is especially suitable for mechanical lubrication parts working under high-temperature heavy-load high-pollution conditions. Extreme pressure bentonite grease is needed for many applications of heavy-duty construction equipment, automotive wheel bearings, mining machines, industrial machines operating under high loads, etc.

“Metallurgical Casting segment were the largest application for Bentonite Grease market in 2021, in terms of value”

Structural & design changes, increasing trend of light-weighting in passenger cars (such as increase in use of alloy wheels, lightweight engine blocks, & seat frames etc.) because of stringent emission norms, and benefits offered by casting process such as higher precision, accuracy, shorter cycle time, and excellent surface finish are expected to drive the market for metallurgical casting during the forecast period.

“Europe was the largest market for Bentonite Grease in 2021, in terms of value.”

Europe is projected to be the largest bentonite grease market during the forecast period. Increasing investment in blending plants for lubricants in Russia and the Netherlands, among other countries, is driving the market in Europe. In addition, stringent regulations on CO2 emissions from vehicles have increased the demand for fuel-efficient lubricants, thereby, driving the bentonite grease market in the transportation sector. Several national ecolabels/schemes and one international standard have been developed in the recent years, setting requirements for the ecological and technical characteristics of lubricants.

