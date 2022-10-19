Vascular Imaging Market Share Worth US$8.2 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vascular Imaging Market size is estimated to reach $8.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Vascular imaging is utilized to assess blood vessels with the exception of the coronary arteries, which are evaluated with a Computed Tomography (CT) scan and assist in the diagnosis of conditions related to abnormal blood flow. Technologies that are utilized to produce images of the blood vessels are inclusive of vascular ultrasound, computed tomography (CT), and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Angiography is utilized to image anatomical and structural features of the vascular system by discovering contrast introduced into a blood vessel and jutting this on a series of x-rays to plan the inner vessel wall and show flow by way of the lumen. Varicose vein and venous ultrasound investigations are non-invasive vascular imaging methods utilized to diagnosis blood clots and injury that can cause varicose veins.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America Vascular Imaging Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the surging reimbursement policies and the increasing predominance of stroke involving growing application of computed tomography for diagnosis of suspected stroke in the North American region.

Vascular Imaging Market growth is being driven by the proliferating inclination towards non-invasive techniques like magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) methods for diagnosis and treatment of cardio vascular diseases twinned with technological progress. However, the soaring cost of machinery and vascular imaging is one of the major factors hampering the growth of Vascular Imaging Market

Vascular Imaging Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Vascular Imaging Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Vascular Imaging Market Segment Analysis – By Technique: The Vascular Imaging Market based on technique can be further segmented into X-Ray, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Ultrasound, Computed Tomography (CT) and Nuclear Imaging. The Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Segment held the largest market share in 2021. Furthermore, the Computed Tomography (CT) Services segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the extensive application of computed tomography attributed to the non-invasive medical examination or process utilizing specialized x-ray equipment to generate cross-sectional images of the body.

Vascular Imaging Market Segment Analysis – By Procedure: The Vascular Imaging Market based on procedure can be further segmented into Microangiography, Coronary Angiography, Peripheral Angiography, Vascular Ultrasound and Cerebral Angiography. The Coronary Angiography Segment held the largest market share in 2021. The rising pervasiveness of cardiovascular disease is further propelling the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the Microangiography segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the extensive investigations discussing the advantages of Synchrotron Microangiography.

Vascular Imaging Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Vascular Imaging Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World. North America (Vascular Imaging Market) held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the surging demand for vascular imaging in the detection of different ailments in the North American region. Typical vascular imaging techniques include computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the vascular imaging industry are -

1. Siemens Healthineers

2. Hitachi Medical Corporation

3. Samsung Medison

4. GE Healthcare

5. Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

