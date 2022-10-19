Global Immunoglobulins Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Immunoglobulins Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Immunoglobulins Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Immunoglobulins Global Market Report 2022”, the immunoglobulins market size is expected to grow from $12.89 billion in 2020 to $14.56 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The immunoglobulins market is expected to reach $19.36 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.4%. The increasing geriatric population drives the growth of the immunoglobulins market. The geriatric population is at high risk of infectious diseases and auto-immune diseases.

Key Trends In The Immunoglobulins Market

The launch of new offices and laboratories to boost research and development activities is shaping the immunoglobulins market. Major companies operating in the immunoglobulins sector are focused on opening new laboratories for immunoglobulins to enhance the platform technology, pipeline development, and manufacturing capabilities.

Overview Of The Immunoglobulins Market

The immunoglobulins market consists of sales of immunoglobulins by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to measure the level of types of antibodies in the blood. Immunoglobulins or antibodies are glycoprotein molecules generated by plasma cells (white blood cells). They are an important aspect of the immune response because they recognize and bind to certain antigens, such as bacteria or viruses, and help to destroy them.

Immunoglobulins Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: IGG, IGA, IGM, IGE, IGD.

• By Mode Of Delivery: Intravenous Mode of Delivery, Subcutaneous Mode of Delivery

• By Application: Hypogammaglobulinemia, Chronic Inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), Immunodeficiency Disease, Myasthenia Gravis, Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), Others.

• By Geography: The global immunoglobulins market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Baxter International Inc., CSL Behring LLC, Grifols S.A., Octapharma, China Biologic Products Inc., Kedrion S.p.A., LFB group, Biotest AG, Sanquin, ADMA Biologics, Option Care Enterprises, and Shanghai Raas Blood Products Co. Ltd.

