Dr. Colin Campbell of 1st Care Medical Arts Named NJ Top Doc For 2022

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved board-certified internal medicine specialist, Dr. Colin Campbell of 1st Care Medical Arts for 2022.

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Board-Certified Internist, Dr. Colin Campbell of 1st Care Medical Arts is committed to keeping South Jersey healthy…one patient at a time. He always treats his patients the way he would want to be treated, with kindness and a sense of humor.

If you are in need of a Primary Care Physician, who is able to see you in a timely fashion and personally sees you during every visit to manage all aspects of your healthcare needs, then Dr. Campbell is a perfect fit for you.

This NJ Top Doc continuously works day and night to deliver answers for all your health questions. Dr. Campbell makes it a priority to be there to help you make medical decisions with confidence and support all of your healthcare needs.

A few insurances accepted at 1st Care Medical Arts include Medicare, Aetna, Amerihealth, Cigna, Horizon, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Humana. Dr. Campbell is always accepting new patients.

To learn more about Dr. Colin Campbell, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/colin-campbell/

---

About Us

NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.

NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.

For more information, please click here to contact us or visit http://www.NJTopDocs.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

Media Contact

Harper Moure, NJ Top Docs, 908-288-7240, marketing@njtopdocs.com

Twitter

SOURCE NJ Top Docs