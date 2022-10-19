Lakefront Living International, LLC Adds Florida to Its Family of Lakefront Property Partners

Guy and Kevin Shipley, a Father-Son team from Central Florida, become the latest Lakefront Living Realty partner to showcase their spectacular lakes to a nationwide audience.

Mansfield, MA October 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Guy Shipley spent 15 years as a Realtor in Lake County and is affiliated with the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing. Kevin Shipley became a Realtor in 2015 and has been a top producer ever since. They both live and work in the beautiful Mount Dora area surrounded by a chain of lakes that offer a variety of homes and recreation.

Florida contains more than 30,000 lakes that cover a little more than 3 million acres of land. The lakes range from very small to the nation's fourth-largest natural lake, 448,000-acre Lake Okeechobee. The state's second-largest lake, Lake George at 46,000 acres, touches the border of north Lake County.

“More than 1,000 named lakes cover 200 square miles in aptly named Lake County,” said Scott Freerksen, CEO of Lakefront Living International. “In Lake County, the Clermont Chain comprises 15 lakes that range from 20 acres to 3,634 acres. Ambitious boaters navigating the Harris Chain of Lakes, another series of connecting waterways in Lake County, can travel all the way to the Atlantic Ocean via the St. Johns River.”

Fishing enthusiasts appreciate the lakes for freshwater catches including bass, blue bream, shellcrackers, black crappie, redear sunfish, stripers, speckled perch, and catfish. There are more than 250 species of freshwater fish in Florida lakes. Others enjoy water-skiing, wakeboarding, canoeing, kayaking, sailing, swimming, and windsurfing, as well as simply watching the sun rise and set over the water.

“Living in Mount Dora puts us right in the middle of several beautiful lakes,” said Guy Shipley, Broker at Lakefront Living Realty Florida. “Lake Dora is just one example of a haven for fisherman and boaters alike. A part of Lake County's Harris Chain of Lakes, this stunning spot covers nearly 4,500 acres. Located just over 40 minutes northwest of Orlando, the lake's closest towns include Tavares and Mount Dora (on its north and east shores). This is where you'll find the nearest equipment rentals, shops, restaurants, and boat launches.”

“The Dora Canal is only a one-mile canal linking Lake Dora and Lake Eustis but may be one of the most beautiful miles you’ll ever experience,” said Kevin Shipley, Broker at Lakefront Living Realty Florida. “When you enter, you are transported back in time to experience alligators, herons, bald eagles, ospreys, brown water snakes, egrets, and an amazing array of 'Old Florida' flora, including some giant cypress trees that are reported to be 2,000 years old.”

Lakefront property prices in Central Florida are as diverse as the properties themselves. Buyers can find land for sale on smaller lakes for $100,000, and lakefront mansions pushing $10,000,000.

Guy and Kevin can also connect Florida lake home buyers with HGTV’s popular Lakefront Bargain Hunt show, now in its 8th year of production.

“With its adorable downtown areas and year-round recreational opportunities, Central Florida is going to be very popular with our nationwide buyers,” said Christine Mosier, COO of Lakefront Living International, “We’re thrilled to have Guy and Kevin represent Lakefront Living Realty as we continue to grow and offer the most passionate specialists in the country.”

LakefrontLiving.com displays all the homes for sale on the lakes it covers, not just the listings of any particular Broker, making it a one-stop shop for interested buyers. And unlike many real estate syndication sites on the web today, the site is always 100% accurate. In addition, the site provides the important details of the lakes themselves, ensuring buyers make informed and educated decisions.

Interested lake home buyers and sellers can learn more about Central Florida lakes and homes by contacting Guy Shipley at (321) 356-3755 or Kevin Shipley at (352) 744-7539.

