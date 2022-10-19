Submit Release
Mentice's CEO Göran Malmberg to present the company's interim report at a webcast conference call on October 26 at 10:00 CEST

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice AB MNTC announces that the company will present its interim report via webcast conference call with the opportunity for interested parties to ask questions to CEO Göran Malmberg and CFO Gunilla Andersson.

To register for the presentation of the interim report for the period July - September 2022, which will be held on October 26 at 10:00 CEST, visit https://investor.mentice.com/ 

The presentation will be held in English. Participants are advised to register at least a few minutes in advance.

For further information, please contact:
Göran Malmberg, CEO, Mentice
Email: goran.malmberg@mentice.com
Tel US: +1 (312) 860 5610
Tel Sweden: +46 (0) 703 09 22 22

Market place: Nasdaq First North Premier, Stockholm | Ticker symbol: MNTC
Certified Adviser: FNCA Sweden AB, tel +46 8 528 00 399 e-post info@fnca.se

