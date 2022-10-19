FaceCheck Launches Reverse Image Search Application Programming Interface

FaceCheck, a leading provider of reverse image search and facial recognition technology, today announced the launch of its application programming interface (API) for reverse image facial recognition search.

API for Cutting-edge Facial Recognition SearchFaceCheck reverse image search technology is based on many years of research in computer vision, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. The company's algorithms can accurately identify faces from images and video, even when those images are low-quality or contain facial obstructions such as hats, beards, masks, or sunglasses.

Empowering 3rd Party Developers to Build Face Recognition Apps

The API will allow developers to integrate FaceCheck's search-by-face capabilities into their applications, portals, and websites. The FaceCheck API offers a range of features, including the ability to search for people by a photo on social media, news and video websites, and blogs, identify criminals, registered offenders, and catfishing and fraudulent profiles, and compare faces in different photos.

The API provides access to all of the features of the FaceCheck platform, including the ability to search for faces in images and videos, recognize faces, and find similar-looking faces. The API allows developers to search FaceCheck's extensive database of social media profiles.

The API will allow developers to create custom applications using FaceCheck's facial recognition technology. FaceCheck's facial recognition technology is based on deep learning algorithms trained on millions of faces. This allows FaceCheck to accurately identify faces in a wide range of lighting conditions, facial expressions, and angles. The launch of the FaceCheck API follows the recent launch of FaceCheck's search-by-face website FaceCheck.ID.

FaceCheck's spokesperson, Lee Chong, said: "The launch of our API marks a major milestone for FaceCheck. We can now offer our facial search technology to many developers. It will enable developers to tap into our powerful facial recognition technology and use it to build innovative new applications in the open-source intelligence (OSINT) space. We believe this will open a new world of possibilities for how our facial recognition technology can be used."

Reverse Image Facial Search for All Programming Languages

The API is RESTful and uses the OpenAPI Specification. This allows programming languages such as Python, Java, Javascript, C#, C++, Swift, and all others to be used to run search-by-face queries. The API is easy to use, with minimal code required to get started. Any developer can create a free account and run facial search queries within minutes.

The FaceCheck reverse image search API is a powerful tool enabling developers to create various new and innovative desktop programs, websites, and mobile apps. The possibilities are many, whether it's used for personal due diligence, to identify criminals, catfishing, or fake profiles, for security purposes, law enforcement, open-source intelligence, or simply for finding lost friends.

For more information about the FaceCheck API, visit https://facecheck.id/Face-Search/API.

Media Contact

Company Name: FaceCheck

Contact Person: Lee Chong

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://facecheck.id



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: FaceCheck Launches Reverse Image Search Application Programming Interface