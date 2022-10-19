Mill Creek Leverages QR Codes To Help People Store Their Loved One's Messages as Forever Cherishable Memories

By uploading voice or videos to their secured servers and printing their links as QR codes on ornaments like key chains, or bracelets, Mill Creek helps people keep their loved one's memories alive forever.

When a loved one passes away, they leave memories. However, with time, they also become just small fragments at the back of one's mind. It can be difficult to hold onto the person lost as time passes. And having served as a hospice, Patti Bondar understood this very well. In fact, it was one of her patients' inconsolable grandchildren who inspired this idea, leading her to establish Mill Creek Memories.

With the help of QR codes, Mill Creek will help families preserve these precious moments for eternity and keep them close to their hearts in the form of beautiful ornaments and key chains.

People can record conversations, quotes, jokes, messages, or anything else from their loved ones and have them turned into 'Memories' on Mill Creek's servers, where they will be stored forever.

Users can then choose to have the incredibly secure QR code leading to these memories printed on any of the items available at Mill Creek's store, including leather bracelets, key chains, mitties, and other ornaments.

"Mill Creek Memories will be adding stuffed animals with the QR codes printed on the shirts to console children. The company will also carry Memory Candles in March of 2023." - Patti Bondar.

The concept is new and quite practical as it has a lot of use cases. Parents getting transferred or deployed to another location can leave heartfelt messages for their children.

People with terminal illnesses or old age, like grandparents, can record messages for their loved ones or read whole books to their grandchildren. These ornaments can also be given as thoughtful and personal gifts on Holidays and other events with pre-recorded occasion-relevant messages.

The best feature of these codes is they offer unlimited voice recording and up to 60-second video messages with playbacks forever.

To know more about Mill Creek Memories or get their services visit their website.

