Iconic Subaru Imprezas Coupés are Reinvented in Muhu, Estonia

Revel in the aesthetic beauty of the iconic and rarest Impreza. Now made affordable for You by the TH22B. Estonian car enthusiast and collector Tõnis Hinnosaar, in collaboration with the renowned Collester Workshop, are reinventing and building iconic 22B Subaru Impreza coupés - the rarest of all Subaru Imprezas.

MUHU, Estonia, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Estonian car enthusiast and collector Tõnis Hinnosaar, in collaboration with the renowned Collester Workshop, are reinventing and building iconic 22B Subaru Impreza coupés - the rarest of all Subaru Imprezas.

"The 22B is really an amazing looking car, the cherry on the Impreza cake. They are highly sought after vehicles, but financially out of reach for the average Impreza fan or car enthusiast. These beautiful cars should be available to more people, and we are making it possible by powering rare coupé Imprezas with Subaru WRX technology to make the TH22B," said Tõnis Hinnosaar, owner of TH Garage Motors, based on Muhu Island.

The TH22B, which uses the very same chassis used in the original 22B, aims to become a modern classic, offering high performance and, at the same time, putting Muhu on the custom car building map to help boost the local economy.

TH22B will be powered by high-end Subaru WRX technology. For most of the drivers and car enthusiasts, the WRX has plenty of performance, but it will also be possible to choose the STI package which is for the drivers looking for ultimate driving performance.

"This is a labour of love to show that customised, high end cars are being made on Muhu Island plus we wanted to make a fitting tribute to the rallying icon, the 22B. The skills and passion are here. The first TH22B is in production and we have received a lot of interest in this exciting project. Watch this space," added Tõnis.

Media Contact

Tõnis Hinnosaar, TH Garage Motors, 372 5123086, contact@th22b.com

SOURCE TH Garage Motors