Komacut, a Canadian-owned Manufacturer, Launches an Online Custom Kitting Hardware Store

Komacut's state-of-the-art hardware store allows customers to quickly and easily create and order customized fastener kits online, and in minutes.

Komacut continues to innovate and deliver custom solutions to allow businesses to iterate and innovate in real-time. To complement Komacut's online digital platform for custom sheet metal parts where users receive instant quotes, DFM feedback, and place orders, they have developed a hardware store integrated into the platform that provides users with hundreds of fasteners to choose from, to create personalized labels and barcodes, price, order and track production progress instantly. Online quotation and ordering allow for a frictionless experience for SMEs and brands alike to create hardware bags for their products at reasonable MOQs and with a level of customization unmatched elsewhere. With Komacut's in-house production and automated bag fulfillment system, shipment time is reduced dramatically. Customized bags can be delivered to your door, correctly packed and labeled every time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005626/en/

Current modes of ordering custom hardware are a challenge, with high MOQs, non-transparent pricing, and limited flexibility. The Komacut hardware store supports customers in need of customized hardware kitting by eliminating these barriers and creating clear, transparent and straightforward pricing and manageable MOQs.

Key advantages of the Komacut hardware store:

Customized Kits – personalized labeling; including company logo, barcode, & description in compact packaging.

– personalized labeling; including company logo, barcode, & description in compact packaging. Instant Pricing and Ordering – receive real-time pricing and order confirmation.

– receive real-time pricing and order confirmation. Selection – hundreds of in-stock fasteners to choose from.

– hundreds of in-stock fasteners to choose from. Fast Turnarounds – stock fasteners, and in-house packaging allows for quick turnaround and shipping.

– stock fasteners, and in-house packaging allows for quick turnaround and shipping. Time and Labor Reduction – customized kits save time and eliminate labor-intensive kitting, labeling and bagging processes.

As part of their continued growth, Komacut has also expanded its experienced manufacturing management team.

The new Director of Operations, Didier Fagot brings his considerable capabilities in manufacturing operations to bear on managing the growth of the Komacut platform. Didier has over thirty years' operational experience in managing manufacturing enterprises, including more than fifteen years working on the ground in China.

Kelly Kulp, the new Business Development Manager has over 14 years of manufacturing experience in China, with a background in customer relations and a focus-on prototyping and the new product development industry. He will take the Komacut's customer experience to the top of the industry.

With both additions Komacut is positioned for growth while becoming more efficient and improve the customer experience.

About Komacut

Komacut is an online, real-time, on-demand sheet metal ordering platform allowing users to upload and receive instant quotations and design for manufacturing feedback. Developed and owned by Komaspec Manufacturing, Komacut brings more than 15 years of experience in sheet metal manufacturing and leverages it to provide sheet metal components rapidly and painlessly from 3D design to shipment in just a few clicks to customers worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005626/en/