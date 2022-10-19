Slone Partners Places Jason Myers and Carol Berry to the Board of Directors of InterVenn Biosciences

New directors are expected to help guide and support company's next phase of growth

SOUTH RIDING, Va. (PRWEB) October 19, 2022

Slone Partners, a nationwide executive search firm for life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare companies, has announced the placement of Jason Myers, Ph.D. and Carol Berry to the Board of Directors of InterVenn Biosciences, a clinical technology company leveraging glycoproteomics to transform the future of healthcare.

Myers brings to the board more than 20 years of industry and research experience in commercializing innovative genomic tools and diagnostics. He currently serves as CEO of Sequencing Health, an electronic detection platform capable of applications in DNA sequencing, for example, where he also serves on the Board of Directors. Prior to joining Sequencing Health, Myers was President of Oncology leading the personalized medicine strategy at Invitae, a medical genomics company.

Berry joins the company with more than 25 years of industry experience in personalized medicine and diagnostics. She currently serves as the Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer at CellCarta (formerly Caprion Bioscience Inc.), a specialized CRO laboratory focused on personalized medicine. Prior to joining CellCarta, Berry served as the Senior Vice President and General Manager of the genomics services division at Asuragen, a molecular diagnostics company.

"Jason Myers and Carol Berry are both tremendously talented and visionary leaders in healthcare diagnostics and personalized medicine with unique insights and perspectives that will prove tremendously valuable to the InterVenn Board of Directors at an exciting time in the company's evolution," said Slone Partners President Tara Kochis.

"We are very excited to continue to strengthen the InterVenn Board of Directors with the additions of Dr. Myers and Ms. Berry. Their wealth of combined experience in research and industry roles in genomics and personalized medicine will help support the strategic and operational advancement of InterVenn as we enter our next chapter of growth," said Aldo Carrascoso, Co-Founder and CEO of InterVenn Biosciences. "We look forward to their contributions to the company and leveraging their collective expertise."

Myers received a B.A.Sc. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from Colorado State University and a Ph.D. in Molecular Pharmacology from the Stanford University School of Medicine. Berry received a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University and an M.B.A. in Information Technology Management from the University of Dallas.

ABOUT SLONE PARTNERS

Slone Partners delivers the leaders who build amazing and diverse life sciences and healthcare organizations – People Are Our Science®. Founded in 2000, Slone Partners specializes in delivering world-class C-suite leadership, executive, and upper management talent to the most promising and established biotech, diagnostics, research tools, healthcare, precision medicine, medical device, and laboratory services companies. With national and global clients, Slone Partners uniquely and precisely provides an array of executive search and advisory services, including diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy, to innovative life sciences and healthcare companies. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and processes, visit http://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.

ABOUT INTERVENN BIOSCIENCES

InterVenn is a clinical technology company unlocking the value of glycoproteomics for the development of transformational healthcare solutions. The glycoproteome is a source of life-critical information about human biology that has the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes, but it has remained inaccessible due to its vast complexity. InterVenn is pioneering a new AI-powered platform to decode and unlock the potential of the glycoproteome at clinically meaningful scale for the first time in history. To optimize this entirely new dimension of biology, the company has developed a platform capable of producing a robust pipeline of powerful clinical applications, ranging from early disease screening to diagnostics and potentially therapeutics. InterVenn will contribute to making the new era of personalized, predictive, and preventative care a reality. For more information about InterVenn, visit http://www.intervenn.com.

