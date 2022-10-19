Xsolla Partners With Alipay+ to Extend Global Reach in Asia by Bringing Games to New Markets

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announces it will integrate Alipay+, a suite of global cross-border mobile payments and marketing solutions from Ant Group that enables merchants to better serve consumers from all over the world. With innovative technologies and solutions, Alipay+ makes it more convenient for Xsolla to capture digital-first customers and serve users of Asia's leading digital payment service providers.

With Alipay+ solutions, Xsolla can provide coverage of digital wallets and other payment methods through direct integration in the Southeast Asia market. Moreover, the partnership will allow Xsolla to provide Enterprise, Mid-Tier, and Indie gaming partners with customer-targeted marketing promotions and reach new players by allowing them to pay for their games and in-game items with their preferred local payment methods.

"We are making great strides around the world to help our partners market, sell and monetize their games in over 200+ regions, including Korea, China, Malaysia, India, and now Japan," stated Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. "As a global company, these offices continue to help us bring payment options to games worldwide. In some markets, players could not play games because their preferred payment method was not available to make purchases with their favorite titles."

"With the Alipay+ partnership, we have extended coverage in China and beyond while reinforcing access to the biggest e-wallets in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, and Hong Kong SAR, China," said Xsolla's Head of Payments and Commerce, Anton Zelenin. "And we don't stop there - a direct partnership with Alipay+ opens up new opportunities unavailable through providers - in particular, expansion of partnership in the field of strategic marketing to add value to the existing Xsolla solutions."

This partnership follows Xsolla's expansion into India announced earlier this year. Xsolla has been operating in Asia for more than eight years with an office in Seoul, Korea; earlier this year, opening in Beijing, China, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and most recently expanded to Tokyo, Japan, with a significant presence at September's Tokyo Game Show.

"We are excited to partner with global brands like Xsolla," said Jin Yin, General Manager of Ant International Global Strategic Accounts. "The digital entertainment industry has been on the upward growth trajectory over the past few years. We are willing to support Xsolla and its customers in the industry to connect to more digital-first customers across Asia."

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the video game industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla's mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

About Alipay+

Alipay+ provides global cross-border mobile payments and marketing solutions that enable merchants, especially small and medium-sized businesses, to better serve consumers around the world by collaborating with global partners.

Alipay+ is introduced by Ant Group, the owner and operator of Alipay+. One of the world's leading digital payment platforms, Alipay serves hundreds of millions of users by connecting them with merchants and partner financial institutions that offer inclusive financial services and digital daily life services.

