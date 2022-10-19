Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Fetal Bovine Serum Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Fetal Bovine Serum Global Market Report 2022”, the fetal bovine serum market is expected to grow from $855.80 million in 2020 to $946.25 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. As per TBRC’s fetal bovine serum market research the market is expected to reach $1,175.36 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.6%. The increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals is expected to drive the growth of the fetal bovine serum market in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Fetal Bovine Serum Market

Increasing collaborations between companies and research intuitions is a key trend gaining popularity in the fetal bovine serum market. Major companies are collaborating for increasing production capabilities, expanding market share and developing new products.

Overview Of The Fetal Bovine Serum Market

The fetal bovine serum market consists of sales of fetal bovine serum by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing fetal bovine serum and related services. Fetal bovine serum refers to the liquid fraction of clotted blood from fetal calves, with reduced cells, fibrin, and clotting factors. It has high concentration of nutritional and macromolecular factors essential for cell growth and is a critical raw material for animal care, biotechnology, drug development, diagnostics, and other fields of research.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Charcoal Stripped, Chromatographic, Dialyzed Fetal Bovine Serum, Exosome Depleted, Stem Cell, Others

• By Application: Drug Discovery, Cell Culture Media, In Vitro Fertilization, Human and Animal Vaccine Production, Diagnostics, Others

• By End-User: Research and Academic Institutes, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry, Others

• By Geography: The global fetal bovine serum market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Sartorius AG, GE Healthcare, PAN- Biotech, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Biowest, Bio-Techne, Rocky Mountain Biologicals Inc., Merck KGaA, TCS Biosciences Ltd, Bovogen Biologicals Pty Ltd, Tissue Culture Biologicals, Atlanta Biologicals Inc., Atlas Biologicals, Acess Biologicals, Animal Technologies Inc, Nucleus Biologics, Corning Incorporated, J R Scientific Inc., Cytiva, Axil Scientific Pte Ltd, and Moregate Biotech.

