Enzymes Global Market Estimated To Grow At 14% Rate

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Enzymes Global Market Report 2022”, the enzymes market is expected to grow from $9.40 billion in 2021 to $10.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The enzymes market is expected to reach $17.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.2%. The growing prevalence of cancer requiring drug-metabolizing enzymes (DMEs) for chemotherapy is expected to drive the growth of the enzyme market in the coming years.

Key Trends In The Enzymes Market

The development of new approaches to treat cancer using enzymes is a key trend gaining popularity in the enzymes market. Major universities and companies are investing in research focusing on evolving new solutions in enzyme therapies for cancer treatment.

Overview Of The Enzymes Market

The enzyme market consists of sales of enzymes to treat diseases. An enzyme is a protein or RNA formed by living cells that are extremely specific to its substrates and highly catalytic. Enzymes constitute a very significant class of biological macromolecular catalysts. Enzymes that are used in medical applications in their isolated or conjugated form with other drugs or therapies are known as therapeutic enzymes. Therapeutic enzymes are used in the treatment of various diseases including cancer, inflammatory disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and pain management.

Enzymes Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Asparginase, Lipase, Protease, Nattokinase, Chitinase, Serratiopeptidase, Collagenase, Ligase, Others

• By Application: Leukemia, Stomach Disorders, Antitumor, Skin Ulcers, Gaucher Disease, Fabry Disease, Others

• By End User: Drug Manufacturers, Hospitals, Private Clinics, Research Laboratories

• By Geography: The global enzymes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Sanofi, AbbVie Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Horizon Pharma, Allergan plc, Pfizer Inc., Vivus, Digestive Care, Leadiant Biosciences, Roche Holdings AG and Codexis Inc.

