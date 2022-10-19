Contract Development Manufacturing Organizations Global Market Estimated To Grow At 11% Rate
The Business Research Company's Contract Development Manufacturing Organizations Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Contract Development Manufacturing Organizations Global Market Report 2022”, the contract development manufacturing organizations market is expected to grow from $158.72 billion in 2020 to $176.19 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, the surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The contract development manufacturing organizations market size is expected to reach $267.74 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%. The growing demand for pharmaceutical products due to the increase in chronic diseases and the geriatric population contributed to the growth of the contract development manufacturing organizations global market.
Key Trends In The Contract Development Manufacturing Organizations Market
The introduction of custom solutions is a key trend gaining popularity in the contract development manufacturing organizations global market. Contract development manufacturing companies focus on the implementation of custom technologies to address the unique needs of individual research applications.
Overview Of The Contract Development Manufacturing Organizations Market
The contract development manufacturing organizations market consists of sales of small molecules and biologics products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships), which serve the pharmaceutical companies on a contract basis. The market consists of revenue generated by the CDMOs, which serve from drug development and drug manufacturing. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.
Contract Development Manufacturing Organizations Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:
Market Size Data
Forecast period: Historical and Future
By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Market Segmentation
By Service: CMO, CRO
By Product: Small Molecules, Biologics
By End User: Big Pharma, Small and Mid-size Pharma, Generic Pharmaceutical Companies, Other End Users
By Geography: The global contract development manufacturing organizations market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.
Major market players such as Recipharm AB., Patheon Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International, Catalent Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Aenova Holding, Almac Group, Vetter, and Covance Inc.
Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.
Contract Development Manufacturing Organizations Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of contract development manufacturing organizations global market. The market report analyzes contract development manufacturing organizations market size, contract development manufacturing organizations market growth drivers, contract development manufacturing organizations market segments, contract development manufacturing organizations market major players, contract development manufacturing organizations global market growth across geographies, and contract development manufacturing organizations global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The contract development manufacturing organizations global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.
