Insights Into The Global Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. The reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.

As per The Business Research Company's "Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Global Market Report 2022”, the regenerative medicine for cartilage market is expected to grow from $4.47 billion in 2020 to $4.83 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.10%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. As per TBRC’s regenerative medicine for cartilage market research the market is expected to reach $6.56 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.94%. The growing incidence of osteoarthritis across the globe will drive the market for regenerative medicine for cartilage.

Key Trends In The Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market

Tissue engineering and stem cell therapy are emerging trends in regenerative medicine for the cartilage market. The growth of tissue engineering technology has given hope for the regeneration of cartilage. Stem cell therapy is gaining attention with its advantages over traditional orthopaedic treatments. Stem cell therapy helps to reduce knee pain and improves knee cartilage regeneration and repair.

Overview Of The Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market

The regenerative medicine for cartilage market consists of sales of regenerative medicines for the cartilage by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that have the capacity to grow muscles and organs in the lab and safely implant them when the body cannot regenerate itself, as observed for cartilage tissue after injury or wear. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Treatment Modality: Cell-Based, Non-Cell-Based

• By Treatment Type: Palliative, Intrinsic Repair Stimulus, Others

• By Site: Knee Cartilage Repair, Ribs, Others

• By Application: Hyaline Cartilage Repair and Regeneration, Elastic Cartilage Repair and Regeneration, Fibrous Cartilage Repair and Regeneration

• By End-Use: Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, Surgical Centers, Others

• By Geography: The global regenerative medicine for cartilage market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Vericel Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Arthrex Inc., CONMED Corporation, Collagen Solutions PLC, BioTissue Technologies, CellGenix, Osiris Therapeutics Inc., and DePuy Synthes.

Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of regenerative medicine for cartilage market.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies.

