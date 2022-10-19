Cellular Immunotherapy Global Market Estimated To Grow At 15% Rate

Cellular Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Cellular Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2022”, the cellular immunotherapy market is expected to grow from $3.68 billion in 2021 to $4.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The cellular immunotherapy market is expected to reach $7.60 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.3%. Increasing research and successful clinical trials in cellular immunotherapy are expected to drive the growth of the cellular immunotherapy market over the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Cellular Immunotherapy Market

Companies in the cellular immunotherapy market are focusing on developing off-the-shelf allogeneic therapies for new and improved cancer treatment. Off-the-shelf allogeneic therapies are produced from the cells of donors instead of the patient cells as in the case of autologous therapy. Their non-customized nature provides advantages such as cost-effectiveness, large scale, fast, and quality control production.

Overview Of The Cellular Immunotherapy Market

The cellular immunotherapy market consists of revenues generated by the companies engaged in developing, manufacturing, and sales of cellular immunotherapy drugs. Cellular immunotherapy is also known as adoptive cell therapy, a form of treatment that utilizes the cells of the immune system to eliminate diseases including non-Hodgkin lymphoma, cancer, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Therapy: Tumour-Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) Therapy, Engineered T Cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy, Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T Cell Therapy, Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapy

• By Primary Indication: B-cell Malignancies, Prostate Cancer, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Liver Cancer, Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Others

• By Application: Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Skin Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Brain Tumour, Lung Cancer, Others

• By Geography: The global cellular immunotherapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences Inc. (Kite Pharma), Apac Biotech, Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC, JW CreaGene Co. Ltd, Green Cross Corp (GC Pharma), AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer Inc. and Roche.

Cellular Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides cellular immunotherapy global market outlook. The market report analyzes cellular immunotherapy market size, cellular immunotherapy global market growth drivers, cellular immunotherapy global market share, cellular immunotherapy global market segments, cellular immunotherapy global market major players, cellular immunotherapy global market growth across geographies, cellular immunotherapy global market trends and cellular immunotherapy global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC