Military leaders will speak at SAE Media Group’s Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology 2023

Brochure including key speakers list now available for the Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology conference in London, February 2023.

LONDON, UK, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group are delighted to announce the return of the 8th Annual Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology Conference, taking place in London on the 1st and 2nd of February 2023 at the Copthorne Tara Hotel. All the information you need for the event is now available!

We remain as the only Maritime ISR conference focusing solely on Space-Based Domain Awareness. In this year’s upcoming event, you will be able to attend presentations from key military figures from countries all around us to learn about the rapid technological advancements taking place as we speak. These personnel range from Military and Government speakers as well as a few experts in the industry.

In its triumphant return, the event will continue to bring forward a discussion on the growing need for more comprehensive and sophisticated Joint Maritime ISR capabilities in the Mediterranean and beyond, particularly following the Migrant Crisis that remains.

The following platforms and topics will also be discussed: Space based ISR, Airborne Platforms & Operations, C4ISTAR, Unmanned Maritime Systems, Hydrographic platforms and many more.

Benefits of Attending:

Network with some of the top leaders in the industry from all around the globe after hearing their lectures combined with engaging with peers and colleagues to gain even more knowledge on maritime reconnaissance and surveillance systems today.

There will be a centralized focus on Unmanned ISR platforms, Space-based Maritime Reconnaissance, Fleet Air Arm ISR capabilities, and Sensors at Sea. These can be discussed through the maritime equipment exhibition showcasing the most up to date technological advancements.

For those interested in attending:

This event is chaired by:

• Rear Admiral (Ret’d) Nick Lambert, Former UK National Hydrographer, Royal Navy

SAE Media Group are pleased to announce the speaker line-up for 2023, including:

• Captain Stuart Irwin, Commanding Officer RNAS Culdrose, Royal Navy

• Commodore Jason Armstrong, Director General Naval Force Development, Canadian Armed Forces

• Lieutenant Commander Martin Howard, Commanding Officer, Royal Navy

• Commander Paul Hornsby, Operational Requirements Sponsor, Autonomous Warfare, Royal Australian Navy

• Lieutenant Colonel Keith Fugger, Commanding Officer 415 Long Range Patrol Force Development Squadron, 14 Wing, Royal Canadian Air Force

• Capitaine de frégate Johan Eidesheim, Commandant - CENTEX PATSIMAR, French Navy

• Jennifer Cooke, Aviation Innovation and Future Technology Lead, Maritime & Coastguard Agency

• Captain Jon O’Connor, Deputy Associate Director for Enterprise, NGA

• Rear Admiral Krzysztof Jaworski, Commander of Maritime Operations Center, Polish Navy

• Commodore Philip Nash, Deputy Director, Combined Joint Operations from the Sea Centre of Excellence (CJOS COE)

• Lieutenant Colonel Douglas Pruit, NATO AGS Flying Squadron Commander, NATO AGS

• Commander David Berry, IW & C5ISR – Develop Directorate, Royal Navy

• Captain Ander Berner XO, Office of Naval Research Global, U.S. Navy

• Jeffrey Brewer, U.S. co-director, NavalX London Tech Bridge

• Captain Bryan Hager, Commander Task Force 67, Fleet Air Sigonella, U.S. Navy

• Guy Thomas, Director, C-SIGMA

An overview of each speakers’ interviews can be viewed online in the brochure at http://www.maritime-recon.com/pr2ein

