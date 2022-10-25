Boost Water-Soluble Polymer Market Size, Growth | CAGR of ~5.5% by 2030

Water-Soluble Polymer Market

The water-soluble polymer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~5.5% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2030.

Research Nester published a report titled " Water-Soluble Polymer Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030" which delivers detailed overview of the global water-soluble polymer market in terms of market segmentation by type, material, application, and by region.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.The global water-soluble polymer market is anticipated to attain a CAGR of ~5.5% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2030. The market is divided on the basis of type into natural, and synthetic, out of which, the natural segment is projected to hold the largest share over the forecast period on account of increasing application of natural polymers in the pharmaceutical, and food & beverage industries. The growing use of gelatin in various food products, and drugs, is estimated to boost the market growth.The global water-soluble polymer market is foreseen to witness growth on account of growing applications of water-soluble polymers amongst various end-user industries, including textiles, paper & pulp, pharmaceutical, water treatment, and others. The increasing use of these polymers in the pharmaceutical industry, for targeted drug delivery, and other advanced medical purposes, is estimated to significantly boost the market growth. The growing demand for petroleum and application in extraction of shale gas are further expected to fuel the market growth. On the basis of geographical analysis, the global water-soluble polymer market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner largest market share over the forecast period owing to the growing chemical industry in the region. According to the report by the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the production of chemicals globally, with more than 45% of the share.The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players’ competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.The Growing Use of the Pharmaceutical Industry to Boost Market GrowthNatural water-soluble polymers are extensively used to make coatings of capsules and tablets in the pharmaceutical industry. However, absence of proper supply-chain, and negative impacts of COVID-19 are expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the global water-soluble polymer market over the forecast period.This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global water-soluble polymer market which includes company profiling of SPCM S.A., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Kuraray Co., Ltd., Nitta Gelatin, Inc., SIKA AG, The Dow Chemical Company, L G CHEM Ltd., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BASF SE, and Arkema S.A. About Research NesterResearch Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment etc. 