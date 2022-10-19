5G Infrastructure Market Report, Global Size, Industry Share, Growth and Forecast Analysis 2022-2027

The global 5G infrastructure market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for high-speed data and superior network reliability.

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "5G Infrastructure Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global 5G infrastructure market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 49.4% during 2022-2027. Fifth-generation (5G) infrastructure refers to a network of macrocell base stations with edge computing capabilities required for fifth-generation cellular networks. It represents a combination of a radio access network (RAN), core network, backhaul, and transport systems, including fiber optics or microwave antennas. Currently, it is bifurcated into standalone and non-standalone (NSA) infrastructures. Amongst these, NSA infrastructures rely on existing fourth-generation (4G) long-term evolution (LTE) architecture, whereas standalone structure does not depend on them. 5G infrastructure offers low latency coverage for massive data streams; therefore, it finds extensive applications in semi-autonomous cars, augmented reality (AR), and internet of things (IoT) devices.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing need for mobile broadband services and the proliferation of machine-to-machine (M2M) and internet of things (IoT) connections is the prime factor driving the global 5G infrastructure market. Furthermore, the increasing usage of smartphones and the need for virtual networking architecture in telecommunications is favoring the market growth. Moreover, the rising consumption of ultra-high definition (UHD) video, seamless video calling, virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR) gaming are propelling the market growth. Additionally, the escalating demand for 5G infrastructure in healthcare settings to enable high connectivity and communication levels to improve data security and performance and meet patient needs at a substantial scale is impelling the market growth. Besides this, the escalating need for industrial automation and the establishment of smart cities are supporting the market growth.

5G Infrastructure Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the 5G infrastructure market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Airspan Networks Inc.

• AT&T Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Mavenir Systems Inc. (Comverse Technology)

• NEC Corporation

• Nokia Oyj

• Oracle Corporation

• Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson

• ZTE Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global 5G infrastructure market based on communication infrastructure, network technology, network architecture, frequency, end user and region.

Breakup by Communication Infrastructure:

• Small Cell

• Macro Cell

• Radio Access Network (RAN)

• Others

Breakup by Network Technology:

• Software-Defined Networking

• Network Function Virtualization

• Others

Breakup by Network Architecture:

• Standalone

• Non-Standalone

Breakup by Frequency:

• Sub-6 Ghz

• Above 6 Ghz

Breakup by End User:

• Automotive

• Energy and Utilities

• Healthcare

• Home User

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

