Bi-Specific MAbs Global Market Estimated To Grow At 23% Rate

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Bi-Specific MAbs Global Market Report 2022”, the bi-specific MAbs market is expected to grow from $3.80 billion in 2021 to $5.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The bi-specific MAbs or bispecific monoclonal antibodies market is expected to reach $11.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.7%. The increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases is projected to contribute to the growth of the bispecific monoclonal antibodies market over the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Bi-Specific MAbs Market

Companies in the bi-specific MAbs market are increasingly investing in various strategic initiatives such as collaborations and partnerships to expand the product portfolio and geographical presence of the company.

Overview Of The Bi-Specific MAbs Market

The bi-specific MAbs or bispecific monoclonal antibodies market consists of sales of bispecific monoclonal antibodies and related services. Bi-Specific MAbs are artificial proteins that can bind two or more antigens into a single product. Bispecific monoclonal antibodies are used to improve immune response in various medical conditions and find their applications in the field of drug delivery and cancer immunotherapy.

Bi-Specific MAbs Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Catumaxomab (Removab), Blinatumomab, Duligotumab, SAR 156597

• By Product Type: In Vivo, In Vitro

• By Indication: Cancer, Autoimmune Diseases, Inflammatory Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Microbial Diseases, Others

• By End Use: Hospitals, Research Institutes, Others,

• By Geography: The global bi-specific MAbs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Bayer AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bistro-Myers Squibb. Mylan N.V., Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd. and Abbott.

