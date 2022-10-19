Oral Contraceptive Pills Global Market Estimated To Grow At 12% Rate

Contraceptive Pills Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Oral Contraceptive Pills Global Market Report 2022”, the oral contraceptive pills market is expected to grow from $16.51 billion in 2020 to $18.36 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.19%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. As per TBRC’s oral contraceptive pills market research the market is expected to reach $95.04 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.63%. The high incidence of unintended pregnancies is expected to drive the growth of the oral contraceptive pills market over the coming years.

Key Trends In The Oral Contraceptive Pills Market

Major institutes and companies operating in the oral contraceptive pills sector are focusing on developing innovative solutions for oral contraceptive pills.

Overview Of The Oral Contraceptive Pills Market

The oral contraceptive pills market consists of sales of oral contraceptive pills by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing oral contraceptive pills. An oral contraceptive pill is a pill used to discourage pregnancy. It comprises hormones that prevent the emergence of eggs from the ovaries. Most oral contraceptives involve estrogen and progestin.

Oral Contraceptive Pills Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Combination, Progestin Only, Others

• By Category: Generic, Branded

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channel, Public Channel And NGO, Others

• By Geography: The global oral contraceptive pills market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Bayer AG, Syzygy Healthcare, Mankind Pharma Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Ferring B.V, Merck & Co. Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Oral Contraceptive Pills Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of global oral contraceptive pills global market. The market report analyzes oral contraceptive pills global market size, oral contraceptive pills global market growth drivers, oral contraceptive pills global market segments, oral contraceptive pills market major players, oral contraceptive pills global market growth across geographies, and oral contraceptive pills global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

