Ceramic Injection Molding Market Share With Current Trends And Major Key Players | growing at a CAGR of 8.8%.

Ceramic Injection Molding Market 2020-2031

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ceramic injection molding (CIM) is a category of powder injection molding (PIM) process. This process is used for mass production of injection molded ceramic parts. With the help of this technology, injection-molded ceramic parts of complex geometries such as bearings, sockets, dental implants, mobile phone buttons, specific laptop keypads, and others could be manufactured with high precision and negligible wastage

The global ceramic injection molding market report offers the complete market share, size, and the growth rate of different segments at both the country and regional levels. It provides an in-depth study of the market subtleties such as the current trends, drivers, opportunities, and even the restraining factors. The report also highlights the qualitative aspects in the study.

global ceramic injection molding market size was $375.0 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $746.2 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.8%.

Increase in demand for injection molded ceramic products globally is expected to drive the adoption of ceramic injection molding machines, and thereby the ceramic injection molding market. This technology is capable to yield highly accurate, complex ceramic components and parts for mobile phones, electronics, and consumer goods industries. Therefore, the rise in adoption of these products is anticipated to boost the expansion of the ceramic injection molding industry. Furthermore, versatile properties such as enhanced heat, wear, and corrosion resistance of finished injection molded ceramic products promote their application across many end-use industries, thereby boosting the ceramic injection molding market growth.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

• Owing to temporary closure of manufacturing facilities and disruptions in the supply chain, the global ceramic injection molding market has been negatively impacted, especially in the initial period of the pandemic.

• Unavailability of raw materials and shortage of skilled labor force was a major challenge, which is why, carrying out manufacturing in full capacity was impossible.

• The demand from applications sectors reduced significantly due to stoppage of new construction, deployment, and maintenance activities during the lockdown. However, the demand is expected to regain during the post-lockdown.

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 & 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:

By Material

• Alumina

• Zirconia

• Others

By Industry Vertical

• Industrial Machinery

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Electrical & Electronics

• Consumer Goods

The global ceramic injection molding market is segmented on the basis of material, industry vertical, and region. Based on material, the market is divided into alumina, zirconia, and others. The alumina segment is anticipated to dominate the global ceramic injection molding market throughout the study period. Based on industry vertical, the market is divided into industrial machinery, automotive, healthcare, electrical & electronics, consumer goods, and others. The automotive segment is anticipated to dominate the global ceramic injection molding market throughout the study period.

Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the ceramic injection molding market throughout the forecast period.

Key Market Players Profiled In The Report

• ARBURG GmbH + Co KG

• CoorsTek, Inc.

• Indo-MIM

• Kläger Spritzguss GmbH & Co. KG

• MICRO

• Morgan Advanced Materials plc

• Nishimura Advanced Ceramics

• OECHSLER AG

• Ortech Advanced Ceramics

• Paul Rauschert

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the ceramic injection molding market analysis from 2020 to 2031 to identify the prevailing ceramic injection molding market opportunities.

• The global ceramic injection molding market study offers insightful data on several factors such as social, environmental, political, and others that can influence ceramic injection molding market growth.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the ceramic injection molding market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

• Major market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global ceramic injection molding market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

