MACAU, October 18 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Nesat"

Update Time: 2022-10-18 20:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 3 is still in effect. Typhoon Nesat is moving southwestward and is gradually moving away. Its influence on Macau is diminishing gradually. It is expected that Macao will be mainly affected by the northeast monsoon from tonight. The local wind is expected reaching winds of force level 6, with gusts. SMG will issue strong monsoon signal to replace Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 3 at 23:00 tonight.

On the other hand, it is expected that cool and rainy weather will continue tonight and tomorrow. Due to the strong wind, the cool feeling will be more obvious. The public is advised to pay attention to changes in weather and take appropriate measures.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.