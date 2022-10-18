WTT Champions Macao 2022 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group kicks off tomorrow

MACAU, October 18 - WTT Champions Macao 2022 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and World Table Tennis (WTT) and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, will be held at Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion from 19 to 23 October 2022. The draw ceremony was held today and was attended by: Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau; Liu Guoliang, WTT Council Chair, International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Deputy President and Chinese Table Tennis Association President; Steve Dainton, ITTF Group CEO and WTT Board Director; Philip Cheng, Director of Galaxy Entertainment Group; and players Ma Long and Sun Yingsha from China, Tomokazu Harimoto from Japan and Adriana Díaz from Puerto Rico.

Big battles await

The event features world-leading table tennis players vying for the titles in men’s and women’s singles, including: Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Wang Chuqin, Lin Gaoyuan, Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu, Chen Xingtong and Wang Yidi from China; Tomokazu Harimoto, Mima Ito and Kasumi Ishikawa from Japan; Truls Möregårdh from Sweden; Hugo Calderano from Brazil; Timo Boll, Dang Qiu and Dimitrij Ovtcharov from Germany; and Doo Hoi Kem and Wong Chun Ting from Hong Kong, China.

The first two matchdays (19 and 20 October) will feature Round of 32 matches. Round of 16 matches will be held on 21 October. Quarterfinals and semifinals will be held on 22 October, and the finals will take place from 6:00 p.m. on 23 October.

Limited tickets on sale

Limited tickets are on sale and can be purchased at MacauTicket.com, by telephone or at Kong Seng outlets and Mainland sales offices. In addition, limited same-session tickets are available for sale tomorrow (19 October) at the ticket counter located next to Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion bus stop on Rua de Ferreira do Amaral. The ‘Electronic Consumption Benefits Scheme’ is not applicable to ticket purchases for this event.

Tickets holders are reminded that admission into the venue starts from one hour before the first match of the day commences. Online ticket holders may collect their tickets at the ticket counter starting from two hours before the first match of the day. Upon collection, ticket holders are required to present their receipt and the ID document registered for ticket purchase. A valid Macao Student Card or identity document must be presented upon entry, otherwise the full ticket price will apply.

If a representative is collecting the tickets on behalf of the ticket holder, he/she should present his/her own ID, the receipt, a copy of the ticket holder’s ID and a written authorization from the ticket holder. All the aforementioned documents must be presented before the ticket holders or the representatives are allowed to collect the tickets.

To ensure that the event can be carried out under safe conditions, anti-epidemic measures will be implemented during the event as required by the Macao SAR Government. All spectators must undergo body temperature checks, scan venue code, present Macao Health Code and wear face masks upon entering the venue. Courtside VIP ticket holders are required to undergo self-arranged nucleic acid tests and present a valid 48-hour negative test result when entering the venue. The organizers will continue to closely monitor the status of the epidemic and make arrangements for epidemic prevention during the event according to the relevant guidelines issued by the Health Bureau.

For details, please visit the event’s website wttmacao.sport.gov.mo or the World Table Tennis website worldtabletennis.com, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.

Round of 32 matches

19 Oct Men’s singles 10:35 Kirill Gerassimenko (KAZ) vs Yang Wang (SVK) 11:45 Tomisalv Pucar (CRO) vs Chuang Chih-Yuan (TPE) 12:55 Dang Qiu (GER) vs Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (IND) 14:05 Truls Möregårdh (SWE) vs Liam Pitchford (ENG) 15:15 Liang Jingkun (CHN) vs Lin Gaoyuan (CHN) 19:05 Yukiya UDA (JPN) vs Ma Long (CHN) 20:15 Alexis Lebrun (FRA) vs Jang Woojin (KOR) 21:25 Hugo Calderano (BRA) vs Wang Chuqin (CHN) 20 Oct Men’s singles 10:00 Kristian Karlsson (SWE) vs Kanak JHA (USA) 11:10 Quadri Aruna (NGR) vs Anton Källberg (SWE) 12:20 Patrick Franziska (GER) vs João Geraldo (POR) 13:30 Marcos Freitas (POR) vs Darko Jorgić (SLO) 14:40 An Jaehyun (KOR) vs Dimitrij Ovtcharov (GER) 18:30 Mattias Falck (SWE) vs Tomokazu Harimoto (JPN) 19:40 Fan Zhendong (CHN) vs Wong Chun Ting (HKG) 20:50 Timo Boll (GER) vs Lin Yun-Ju (TPE)