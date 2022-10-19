Angina Pectoris Market Size Expected to Reach US$12.9 Billion with CAGR of 4.8% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Significance of Myocardial Ischemia is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Angina Pectoris Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angina Pectoris Market size is estimated to reach $12.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Angina pectoris is the medical term for chest pain or discomfort owing to coronary heart disease. It happens when the heart muscle does not acquire as much blood as it requires. Sublingual nitroglycerin has been the backbone of treatment for angina pectoris. Sublingual nitroglycerin can be utilized for acute alleviation of angina and prophylactically prior to actions that may accelerate angina. Myocardial ischemia is one of the more typical causes of chest pain (also termed "chest discomfort") in mature grown-ups.

The increasing predominance of cardiac ailments like coronary heart disease and the surging application of vasodilators for the treatment of heart conditions like heart failure and angina are set to drive the Angina Pectoris Market. The continued R&D efforts in the field of Angina Pectoris, resulting in the introduction of new and efficient medications is set to propel the growth of the Angina Pectoris Industry during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Angina Pectoris Industry Outlook.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America (Angina Pectoris Market share) is accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing predominance of angina pectoris requiring application of sublingual nitroglycerin, big base of pharmaceutical firms, soaring awareness levels, well-entrenched healthcare facilities and agreeable medical reimbursement policies in the North American region.

Angina Pectoris Market growth is being driven by the rising count of patients being subjected to treatment for Angina Pectoris which may require application of sublingual nitroglycerin and probable approval of novel therapies. However, the side-effects connected with some drug classes is one of the major factors hampering the growth of Angina Pectoris Market.

Angina Pectoris Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Angina Pectoris Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Angina Pectoris Market Segment Analysis - By Drug Class: The Angina Pectoris Market based on drug class can be further segmented into Beta Blockers, Calcium Antagonists, Anti-Coagulants, Anti-Platelets, Nitrates, Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme Inhibitors (ACE Inhibitors), Others. The Beta Blockers Segment held the largest Angina Pectoris Market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the heightening application of beta blockers as first-line therapy for treatment of Angina Pectoris. Furthermore, the Nitrates segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the surging application of nitrates which are peripheral and coronary vasodilators utilized in the management of angina pectoris, heart failure and myocardial infarction.

Angina Pectoris Market Segment Analysis - By Disease Type: The Angina Pectoris Market based on disease type can be further segmented into Stable or Chronic Angina, Unstable Angina, Variant And Microvascular Angina. The Stable or Chronic Angina Segment held the largest Angina Pectoris Market share in 2021. Furthermore, the Unstable Angina segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing stress or exertion or at rest.

Angina Pectoris Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: The Angina Pectoris Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World. North America (Angina Pectoris Market) held the largest Angina Pectoris Market share with 36% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the well-entrenched healthcare infrastructure and surging acceptance of therapeutics in the North American region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the angina pectoris industry are -

1. Anthera Pharmaceuticals

2. Cardium Therapeutics

3. Astellas Pharma

4. Sanofi S.A.

5. Bayer HealthCare

