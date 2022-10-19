Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has released the following statement about the death of a Burnaby RCMP member, Const. Shaelyn Yang:

“Our thoughts are with Const. Yang’s colleagues in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and especially with her family, friends and other loved ones. On behalf of people throughout our province, I send them my deepest condolences.

“The death of an officer is a stark reminder of the dangers police face to keep us safe. Our officers go to incredible lengths to fulfil their oath to protect our communities. They put their lives on the line every day and we are profoundly grateful for their bravery and dedication.

“This is a horrific tragedy. Const. Yang’s colleagues and loved ones have received the most traumatic news possible. As they mourn, no words can ease their pain. I hope they take some comfort in knowing that she will be remembered forever as a hero for her service and sacrifice.

“This remains an ongoing police incident and an active investigation.”