Governor Abbott Announces City Of Houston As Music Friendly Community

TEXAS, October 18 - October 18, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Houston, having completed the multi-step certification process, has been designated as a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office (TMO). The Music Friendly Community program seeks to foster music business-related economic development in Texas cities and communities.

“Music is a big part of the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state,” said Governor Abbott. “With support from the Texas Music Office, the music industry in Texas created more than 210,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs in communities all across the Lone Star State and generated $27.3 billion in economic activity in 2019. Music Friendly Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing the local music industry to boost job creation and economic growth. I congratulate the City of Houston on earning the Music Friendly Community designation, and I look forward to working together on their continued success.”

"The Texas Music Office is proud to welcome Houston to our family of certified Music Friendly Communities," said TMO Director Brendon Anthony. "Houston was one of the first cities I approached when the Music Friendly Community program began. We are looking forward to partnering with and welcoming in the most diverse city in Texas. We can’t wait to see what they do."

“From Lightnin’ Hopkins to Megan Thee Stallion, Houston has a rich history of developing and supporting music and the performing arts,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “Whether it’s performances at our world-renowned Jones Hall, a sold-out stadium during the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, or artists selling mixtapes in barbershops and in neighborhoods, we’re proud to cultivate an environment where musicians can flourish. This certification recognizes our city’s place in music history.”

“Houston is music friendly and supportive of musicians,” said Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs Director Necole Irvin. “Today, the Texas Music Office recognizes who we have been and who we are, and we are excited for what comes next. All Houston musicians and music businesses are encouraged to join us in this work, including creating a profile in the Houston Music Directory.”

“Music has long been an essential part of the Houston experience,” said Music + Cultural Tourism Officer Gracie Chavez. “It’s home to many music superstars, including Beyoncé, ZZ Top, UGK, Robert Earl Keen, DJ Screw, and La Mafia. With this certification, the Bayou City’s music community will proudly continue to gain deserved recognition beyond our state and international borders.”

“I am thrilled to see our local and state leadership taking positive steps towards engaging and growing our strong community of musicians and artists,” said Alex Navarro, President of the Houston Professional Musicians’ Association. “The HPMA looks forward to working now even more effectively alongside music business leaders, civic leadership, and our deep pool of musical talent that calls Houston home!”

TMO Director Anthony and TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the Music Friendly Community designation to Houston City Council Member Abbie Kamin, District C, at the Houston Music Advisory Board Listening Session on Tuesday, October 25, beginning at 6 pm at The Heights Theater.

Houston Music Friendly Community Certification Ceremony

+ Advisory Board Listening Session

Tuesday, October 25, 6 to 8pm

The Heights Theater

339 W. 19th Street

Houston, TX 77008

For more information and to register, visit: www.houston-music.live

Media inquiries may be directed to:

Mary Benton, Director of Communications, Mary.Benton@houstontx.gov, Office: 832.393.0830, Mobile: 713.208.6229

Brent Taylor, Public Information Officer/Deputy Press Secretary, Brent.Taylor@houstontx.gov, Office: 832.393.0808, Mobile: 713.882.5090

The event will also be streamed live on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HoustonTelevision/

Houston joins more than 30 other Texas cities that have received the official Music Friendly Community designation, including Abilene, Alpine, Arlington, Austin, Bastrop, Brenham, Bryan, Conroe, Dallas, Denison, Denton, Dripping Springs, Edinburg, El Paso, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Harker Heights, Lindale, Lubbock, McAllen, McKinney, Nacogdoches, New Braunfels, Odessa, Port Aransas, Round Rock, Salado, San Angelo, San Antonio, San Marcos, Selma, Stephenville, Victoria, Vidor, Waco, Waxahachie, and Wimberley.

About the Texas Music Friendly Community program: https://gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities