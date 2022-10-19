Povidone Iodine Market worth US$316.5 Million by 2027 at a growth rate of 5.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increase in investment in the pet care industry proves to be an excellent driver for the Povidone Iodine Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Povidone Iodine Market size is forecast to reach US$316.5 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.2% within 2022-2027. Povidone iodine is a chemical complex of polyvinylpyrrolidone and triiodide, that is used in various fields as broad-spectrum anti-infective qualities. For instance, it is used for skin disinfection for healing wounds, skin sterilization during pre-surgical procedures, surface active agents for household and commercial purposes and various other applications as well. The increasing demand for disinfectants in household and commercial applications, especially after the pandemic, and the rapid growth of the health care industry, proves to be excellent drivers for the Povidone Iodine Market. The report covers an in-depth look at the Povidone Iodine Market industry outlook and analyses the market share of global povidone iodine top 10 companies.

Key Takeaways

The North American region will dominate the Povidone Iodine Market within the forecast period, owing to the growth of the healthcare & pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, and other end-use sectors.

Povidone iodine is an essential disinfectant and an antiseptic agent for pet injuries. As such, the increasing demand for the pet care and pet product industry is driving the growth of the Povidone Iodine Market.

One of the key driving factors for the Povidone Iodine Market is the importance of povidone iodine as an essential non-toxic disinfectant that are used to decrease the occurrences of diseases and improve survival in aquaculture.

However, the presence of substitutes for povidone iodine such as chlorohexidine, especially in the field of intravitreal injection prophylaxis and ocular surgeries, proves to be a challenge for the growth of the Povidone Iodine Market within the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Segmental Analysis:

Povidone Iodine Market Analysis – By Form: Solution held the largest share with 22% in the Povidone Iodine Market in 2021. Povidone iodine solution works by inhibiting the growth of infection-causing microbes and is effective against bacteria, including both gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, fungi, viruses, and protozoa. Povidone iodine solution is used in treating skin infections in minor burns, lacerations, cuts, and abrasions. It also helps in treating infections of the lining of the mouth and throat, such as gingivitis and mouth ulcers, infection control during insertion and care of urinary catheters and circumcision and is essential in preventing sepsis in suture removal and dressing changes.

Povidone Iodine Market Analysis – By End-Use Industry: The health care & pharmaceutical sector held the largest share with 29% in the Povidone Iodine Market in 2021. Povidone iodine is used as a disinfectant and antiseptic mainly for its germicidal, bactericidal, fungicidal, and general disinfecting properties. As such, it is used in the treatment of contaminated wounds and pre-operative preparation of the skin and mucous membranes as well as for the disinfection of medical equipment. According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), the global spending on health care is projected to grow to an estimate of US$ 9.7-10.1 trillion by 2030.

Povidone Iodine Market Analysis – By Geography: The North American region held the largest share with 38% in the Povidone Iodine Market in 2021. Povidone iodine is an essential disinfectant that is primarily used in the health care industry. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the United States accounted for almost one-third of the global spending on the health care sector in 2019, which was valued at US$ 3.6 trillion. This also accounted for 16.8% of the country’s GDP, which is the highest percentage share of GDP spent on health care & pharmaceuticals amongst all the countries worldwide.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the povidone iodine industry are -

1. BASF SE

2. Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.

3. Thatcher Group

4. Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

5. Avrio Health L.P.

