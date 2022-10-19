Ventricular Assist Devices Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Abiomed, Inc., Medtronic Plc, Abbott Laboratories, LivaNova PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation and Jarvik Heart, Inc

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global ventricular assist devices market is expected to clock US$ 2.52 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period. The global ventricular assist devices market is driven by increasing heart failure cases, the growing geriatric population, and technological advancements. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies and the introduction of novel products contribute to the growth of the global ventricular assist devices market. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Ventricular Assist Devices Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Ventricular assist devices, also known as artificial circulatory support systems, aid in controlling blood flow and pumping blood from the heart's left ventricle. Ventricular assist devices are implanted in the left ventricle or both ventricles during open heart surgery to maintain positive blood pressure throughout the body. Ventricular assist devices are divided into two types: continuous flow devices and pulsatile flow devices.

Download PDF Brochure of Ventricular Assist Devices Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/ventricular-assist-device-market/7893

Growth Drivers

Increasing heart failure cases and the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are contributing to the growth of the global ventricular assist devices market. Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 697,000 Americans died from heart disease in 2020 In the United States. Between 2017 and 2018, the United States spent roughly US$ 229 billion on heart disease management. Coronary heart disease accounts for approximately two out of every ten deaths in the United States. About 20.1 million adults aged 20 and up are affected by coronary artery disease (about 7.2 percent). The rising prevalence of cardiovascular and heart diseases is driving the market.

The global ventricular assist devices market has been analyzed from five different perspectives – Product, Type, Application, End User, and Region

Excerpts from ‘by Product’

Based on products, the global ventricular assist devices (VAD) market is segmented into:

Right Ventricular Assist Devices

Bi-Ventricular Assist Devices

Left Ventricular Assist Devices

Total Artificial Heart

Left VADs dominate the global ventricular assist devices market because it is a lifesaving treatment for heart failure and increases the patient survival rate. Additionally, the shortage of transplant organs and the associated risk is boosting the global left ventricular assist devices market. The total artificial heart (TAH) segment shall show exponential growth during the forecast period. Treatment with TAH bypasses the use of immunosuppressive drugs, has less chance of implant rejection, and provides hemodynamic stability.

Excerpts From ‘by Application’

The global ventricular assist devices market, based on the application, has been segmented into:

Destination Therapy (DT)

Bridge To Recovery (BTR)

Bridge To Transplant (BTT)

Bridge To Candidacy (BTC)

The bridge to transplant segment dominates the global ventricular assist devices market, owing to the increasing recommendation by cardiologists, the growing prevalence of heart diseases, and the shortage of organ transplants.

Excerpts from ‘by Region Segmentation

The global ventricular assist devices market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The global ventricular assist devices market is dominated by North America and the Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to favorable reimbursement policies, increasing cardiovascular diseases, and an increasing geriatric population. Additionally, Developed infrastructure, advanced healthcare systems, and growing healthcare expenditure are contributing to the growth of the North American ventricular assist device market.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/before-buying/ventricular-assist-device-market/7893

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players in the global ventricular assist devices market are

Abiomed, Inc.

Berlin Heart GmbH

Boston Scientific Corporation

Calon Cardio

Jarvik Heart, Inc.

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic Plc

ReliantHeart Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Terumo Medical Corporation

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION

Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Currency Used in the Report

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions

PREMIUM INSIGHTS

Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities

GLOBAL VENTRICULAR ASSIST DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT

Right Ventricular Assist Device Bi-Ventricular Assist Device Left Ventricular Assist Device Total Artificial Heart

GLOBAL VENTRICULAR ASSIST DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY Type

Continuous Flow Pulsatile Flow

GLOBAL VENTRICULAR ASSIST DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

Destination Therapy (DT) Bridge to Recovery (BTR) Bridge to Transplant (BTT) Bridge to Candidacy (BTC)

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Ventricular Assist Devices Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=4fHZIfn21YkZvnh1znCQ0uPrmyCC1IkyymLPkbXm&report_id=7893&license=Single

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/