Rewind Therapeutics Appoints Irene Knuesel, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer

Leuven, Belgium, October 19, 2022 --- Rewind Therapeutics, a company developing first-in-class treatments for demyelination-associated diseases, today announced that Irene Knuesel, PhD, PD, has been appointed as the Company´s Chief Scientific Officer.

Irene Knuesel brings longstanding experience in CNS research, drug discovery and development. She is also a founder of Scienza Consulting GmbH, an independent science consultancy company. Among others, she brings six years of experience in the definition and implementation of discovery strategies in neuroimmunology and neurodegeneration with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, where in her last position as Head, Neuroimmunology and Neurodegeneration Section, she was responsible for 11 research lab heads focusing on neuroimmune and neurodegenerative mechanisms underlying disease and disability progression in multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Prior to her career at F. Hoffman-La Roche, she held numerous academic positions in the neurobiology field at the University of Zurich, the California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, CA (USA) and the Federal Institute of Technology (Zurich, Switzerland). Irene Knuesel obtained a PhD in Molecular Neuroscience from the University of Zurich and also a PD from the University of Zurich’s Medical faculty.

"We warmly welcome Irene as our new CSO and are excited that she joins Rewind," said Anja Harmeier, Chief Executive Officer at Rewind Therapeutics. "It is a great pleasure to work with Irene as she brings outstanding industry expertise in drug discovery and development of novel neurotherapeutics. Our goal is to progress to a clinical-stage portfolio company and we know Irene will play a significant role in advancing Rewind."

"Rewind Therapeutics has built a great team and comprehensive expertise in remyelination," said Irene Knuesel, Chief Scientific Officer at Rewind Therapeutics. "I am therefore delighted to join the company at this important development stage. I am convinced that we can advance a very promising therapeutic approach to treat demyelination-related diseases into the clinic."

Demyelinating diseases such as multiple sclerosis are associated with the loss of the nerves' protective myelin sheath and affect millions of patients worlwide. Rewind Therapeutics is set out to decipher and re-establish the process of remyelination. The Company´s goal is to establish a novel therapeutic principle that is universally applicable to all demyelination diseases. This opens up significant therapeutic potential for treating a broad range of demyelination-inducing diseases and conditions.

The Company has established an unparalleled knowledge base and a seasoned, highly experienced international team in the area of remyelination. Rewind´s approach is based on ensuring proper functioning of myelinating oligodendrocytes and oligodendrocyte precursor cells (OPCs), both of which are drivers of the myelination process.

About Rewind Therapeutics

Rewind Therapeutics develops first-in-class therapeutics designed to re-initiate the process of remyelination in patients suffering from major debilitating diseases such as multiple sclerosis, optic neuritis or nerve injuries. A common feature of these illnesses is the loss of the myelin sheath, a protective cover wrapped around the nerves. Repairing or re-installing this sheath (i.e., remyelination) is a crucial factor for halting or reversing disease progression or even curing these diseases. Rewind´s team has extensive R&D expertise and has built a strong patent estate for developing novel remyelination therapeutics. Based in Leuven, Belgium, Rewind is backed by top-tier life science investors such as Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, M. Ventures, Axxam, PMV, Gemma Frisius Fonds, and CD3/ KU Leuven.

