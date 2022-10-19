Baby Carrier Market is Projected to Reach US$ 675.5 Million by 2027, Propelled by Rising Parental Concerns

The shifting consumer inclination toward baby carriers over strollers or prams is primarily driving the baby carrier market growth.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "Baby Carrier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global baby carrier market size reached US$ 538.3 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 675.5 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4% during 2022-2027.

A baby carrier is a structural sling or a piece of cloth that can be attached to parents to allow them to support, hold and carry toddlers and new-borns for an extended time. It includes buckle, backpack, wrap, and sling as standard product types. These baby carriers are made from such as cotton, wool, silk, hemp, linen, bamboo viscose, and cashmere materials. It further has cushioned waist belts and adjustable shoulder straps that offer optimal comfort to the wearer and infants. Apart from this, baby carrier allows parents to keep their child nearby even when working, which improves the parent-child relationship, reduces the infant's crying and helps in nursing or breastfeeding.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The shifting consumer inclination toward baby carriers over strollers or prams is primarily driving the baby carrier market growth. Such products allow intimate proximity, offer security, convenience, and freedom of movement, and improve their emotional and physical attachment. Additionally, the ease of using hands-free devices and the increasing popularity of ergonomically designed baby carriers is favoring the market growth. Concurrently, the growing culture of working mothers has escalated the demand for more suitable products for new-borns in terms of design, safety, functionality, durability, and comfort, which is presenting remunerative growth opportunities for the market. Besides this, the rising popularity of bioengineered goods and high-quality carriers that are made with premium textiles to improve to offer optimal comfort to the baby and parents and their availability across diverse distribution channels are supporting the market growth.

Baby Carrier Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the baby carrier market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Artsana S.p.A.

• Baby K’tan

• BabyBjörn AB

• Britax Child Safety Inc.

• Ergobaby

• Firstcry Retail DWC-LLC

• Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.

• Lalabu LLC

• Moby Wrap Inc.

• Tomy Company Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global baby carrier market based on product type, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Buckled Carrier

• Wrap Carrier

• Sling Carrier

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

