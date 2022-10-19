Instant Dry Yeast Market is Forecasted to Reach Nearly $1,273.50 Million by 2030, Size, Share And Trends

Increasing disposable income, dynamic changes in food habits, increasing demand for fast food.

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Instant Dry Yeast Market size is expected to reach $1,273.50 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030. Instant yeast is more finely ground than active dry yeast. Marketed as dissolving and activating more quickly (thus the instant part), it is nearly identical to active dry. It is also known as bread machine yeast, rapid-rise yeast or quick-rise yeast. Instant dry yeast has the advantages of high activity, stable performance, easy transportation and storage and convenient to use. It is an excellent fermentation agent and biological raising agent, widely used in bread, pastry and other fermented products.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

The players operating in the global product market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Lesaffre, Hagold Hefe Gmbh, Asmussen Gmbh, ACH Food Companies, Inc, Fleischmann's Yeast, LALLEMAND Inc, AB Mauri Food, Pakmaya, Angel Yeast and Keliff'.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has largely and negatively impacted instant dry yeast market. This is attributed to the lockdown implemented across various countries, which has hampered food processing and other processing industries. The pandemic is having a profound impact on the world, and is still affecting many parts of the world.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

Region wise, Asia-Pacific instant dry yeast market is expected to witness highest growth at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Increase in investments by several small and midsized food manufacturing companies in developing countries supports the growth of the market. The major drivers of the Asia-Pacific instant dry yeast market are presence of high population base, changes in taste & preferences of consumers, and surge in number of fast food chains/trucks. Moreover, adoption of western lifestyle and rise in disposable income are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. Rise in purchasing power of the Asia-Pacific population, rapid urbanization, and presence of large customer base preferring instant dry yeast drive the market growth in the Asia-Pacific.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2020-2030 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis and the market size and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the instant dry yeast market share.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the instant dry yeast industry.

Key Market Segments:

By Packaging Type

Pouch

Bottle

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience stores

E-Commerce

Others

By End User

QSR

Food Services

Bakery and Confectionery

Household

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Indonesia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

