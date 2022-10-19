Aleo Christopher of iSwiss in Africa for future collaborations
Aleo Christopher met the Queen of Congo and the President of the Central African Republic to initiate future collaboration
Financial investments can be initiated and that Africa has all the cards to get into the game”LUGANO, SWITZERLAND, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A skilled speaker, a charismatic entrepreneur and a lover of significant challenges. We are talking about Aleo Christopher, founder and CEO of the financial depository company iSwiss. In the charming and prestigious city of Dubai, the 36-year-old Italian-Swiss had the honour of meeting the Queen of Congo and Empress of Bantu Diambi Kabatusuila and the President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadéra.
— Aleo Christopher
For the event, Aleo Christopher chose the striking terrace of the Armani Burj Khalifa hotel in the heart of Dubai. In this extraordinary location, a meeting was held focusing on possible investments and economic exchanges on the African continent. Mr Christopher, head of the iSwiss deposit company, sees Africa as a country full of opportunities, perfect for designing interesting economic partnerships.
He believes that financial investments can be initiated and that Africa has all the cards to get into the game, not only from a tourist point of view, thanks to its wonderful territorial and natural heritage, but also from an economic-banking point of view. iSwiss is strongly interested in increasing the profitability of small and medium-sized companies and making itself available to its clients. The African continent, which does not shine as a bank depository company, could start to gear up in the coming years and allow many local companies to evolve and establish themselves in the international economy. The founder of iSwiss wanted to meet with representatives of the African banking universe to discuss the chances of economic development and fruitful partnerships with local companies. He asked them to invest in new ideas that could prove to be fundamental in setting the African economy in motion.
Although it was the first meeting, the conference took place with great friendship and mutual interest. According to well-informed press reports, the representatives from the African continent showed great enthusiasm for iSwiss' ambitious project. Aleo, which has been strongly reported in the press, intends to promote concrete collaborations and take action in the appropriate form. Sure of the civil and cultural dialogue with the Queen of Congo Diambi Kabatusuila, and the President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadéra, Aleo Christopher does not intend to back down an inch: he will bring a new dynamic of banking relations and investments to Africa.
