Arrest Made in a Homicide: 300 Block of 50th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, August 7, 2022, in the 300 block of 50th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 12:17 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 31-year-old Adrian Mack, of Greenbelt, MD.

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 24-year-old Dionte Anderson, of Southeast, DC. Anderson was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.