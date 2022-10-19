Copper Oxychloride Market Size to Hit US$350 Million by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 4.5 % (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

High demand for copper oxychloride in the agriculture sector for crop protection will lead to major growth in the copper oxychloride market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the copper oxychloride market size is expected to reach US$350 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 4.5 % from 2022 to 2027. The covid-19 outbreak has impacted the growth and functioning of the global copper oxychloride market. The disruptive supply chain, logistics, and disturbances in trade activities have hindered the growth in the market. Furthermore, the copper oxychloride industry is driven by its growing demand as fungicide for various vegetable and fruit plants. The high demand for copper oxychloride in the agriculture sector for crop protection will lead to major growth in the copper oxychloride market during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the copper oxychloride market highlights the following areas -

The copper oxychloride industry is experiencing major growth prospects with the growing application demand in the agriculture, chemical, pyrotechnics, and paint, and other end-use industries during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region held a major growth share and will dominate the copper oxychloride market due to the rising investment and development projects for agriculture sector in APAC region.

The demand for fungicides in the copper oxychloride industry due to growing need for protecting the fruits and vegetables from various diseases and fungi in the coming years.



Segmental Analysis:

Copper Oxychloride Market Segment Analysis – By Form: The powder segment is expected to have the largest share of more than 30% in 2021 and is expected to boost the copper oxychloride market share in the coming years.

Copper Oxychloride Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The fungicide segment is expected to hold a significant share of 24% in 2021 and is expected to increase the copper oxychloride market size in the coming years. The rising demand of fungicide is influenced by size in the coming years. The rising demand of fungicide in copper oxychloride market is influenced by crop protection requirements in the agriculture sector.

Copper Oxychloride Market Segment Analysis- By End-Use Industry: The agriculture segment is expected to have the largest share of more than 35% in 2021 and is expected to increase the copper oxychloride market size during the forecast period. The growing crop productions, fruits, and vegetable cultivation is influencing the demand for copper oxychloride in the agriculture industry. The increasing applications of copper oxychloride such as fungicides, feed supplements, and others are boosting the growth in the market.

Copper Oxychloride Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Asia pacific holds the largest share of more than 27% in the copper oxychloride market for the year 2021 and will increase the copper oxychloride market size in the coming years. The growing demand for copper oxychloride in this region is influenced by the growing food and agricultural productions and high crop yield.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the copper oxychloride industry are -

1. Killicks Pharma

2. Isagro S.P.A

3. Biota Agro Solutions Private Limited

4. Spiess-Urania

5. Syngenta



