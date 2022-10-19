Children Entertainment Centers Market is expected to register highest CAGR of 8.4% by 2026

children’s entertainment centers market

The global children entertainment centers market is segmented on the basis of visitor demographics, facility size, revenue source, & activity area, and region.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global children entertainment centers industry garnered $8.15 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $15.37 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2019 to 2026.

The rise in the number of malls, favorable youth demographics, and continuous launch of new entertainment centers supporting family activities, F&B integration, and participatory play drive the growth of the global children's entertainment centers market.

However, rise in the ticket prices and the increase in the popularity of home and mobile gaming impede the market growth. On the other hand, the rise in investments in new games and attractions creates a new opportunity in the market.

Based on visitor demographics, the teenagers (12–18) segment contributed more than two-fifths of the total share in terms of revenue of the global children's entertainment centers market in 2018. This is due to the surge in disposable income of parents and the need to spend quality time with their kids.

However, the families with children (9–12) segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.9% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to an increase in demand for recreational activity areas among parents with children of age group 9 to 12.

Based on activity area, the arcade studios segment held the highest market share of the global children entertainment centers market, accounting for nearly one-third of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. This is due to the compact size of arcade studios and their easy installation especially in individual stores.

However, AR and VR gaming zone segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.7% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to increase in the adoption of VR headsets among entertainment centers.

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue, contributing to more than one-third of the global children's entertainment centers market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2026.

This is due to the high preferences of consumers towards entertainment facilities in this region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.3% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to the rise in the integration of entertainment centers in malls in the region.

The global children's entertainment centers market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Cinergy Entertainment, Dave & Buster's, CEC Entertainment Inc., Lucky Strike Entertainment, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, Scene 75 Entertainment Centers, The Walt Disney Company, FunCity, KidZania, and Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Key Findings of the Children’s Entertainment Centers Market :

• By visitor demographics, the families with children (9-12) segment is expected to exhibit significant growth in the global children's entertainment centers market analysis during the forecast period.

• By facility size, the 1 to 10 acres segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2018. This is attributed to the small size centers that can be developed in city areas with high accessibility to families near it.

• By revenue source, the entry fees & ticket sales segment generated the highest revenue in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance in the global children's entertainment centers market trends.

• By activity area, the AR and VR gaming zones segment are expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising demand for immersive experiences among gaming individuals across the globe.

• By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the Kids' entertainment centers market forecast period.

