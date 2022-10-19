Physician Dr. Sharon Martin to be Featured on Close Up Radio

HUSTONTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most of us live overly complicated lives, and are challenged by a world overwhelmed with technology, deficient in our connection to the natural world. As patients, we are too passive, relinquishing our power to health care professionals who approach illness with prescriptions, surgery, and possibly chemotherapy. Although this Western medicine can reduce blood pressure, treat heart disease, or put cancer into remission, we may be left with improved test results but are often feeling unhealed, with less than optimum life force. Some of us are seeing that a shift toward viewing the patient within his relationship to family, community, Earth, and Sprit may provide some healing solutions. Alternative medicine is slowly moving into the mainstream and we are turning to highly trained professionals examining the root cause of our ailments and treating us as whole individuals mind, body, and spirit.

Dr. Sharon Martin is a highly sought-after shamanic energy healer and allopathic physician. She is a rare physician who blends traditional Western medicine with shamanism.

“As an internal medicine physician trained at one of the most prestigious Ivy league medical schools, over the years I started to realize that regardless of how many medications people take, recovery came from a variety of healing practices. We can be fighting cancer and yet feel healed if we are aligned with our soul and feel right with the world. Through my years of practicing medicine, I have perceived the limits of today’s modern drugs and how people are not empowered over their own health and well -being. As humans, we all have access to a life force that exists outside of the realm of prescription medicine. And as physicians and healers if we can successfully help people tap into that, then the possibilities to heal are absolutely limitless.”

Her frustration with traditional medicine is what led Doctor Martin to begin training at The Four Winds Society, the premier school for training in healing in shamanism founded by Dr. Alberto Villolldo. Shamanism has been practiced by the indigenous for thousands of years, with healing found in the connection to the unseen world, aligned with forces of Nature and spirituality. As studied today, shamanism recognizes each living creature has an energetic structure, and it is that structure which is connected to the forces of Nature, and which determines a physical outcome. Engaging with this energy body can shift health challenges and provide miraculous healing.

Our energy body is an energetic field around us and we are learning that this field can be controlled by our thoughts and actions. When patients experience shamanic processes, they begin to see in renewed fashion that they can increase their life force, reconnect with their life purpose, and improve their relationships and wellbeing.

“One of my biggest hopes is for people is to reconnect with the rhythms of Earth and Nature, finding once again our place in this sacred relationship. When this connection is restored, we learn that our personal power is ramped up, and that we can shift from diseased to healed. We quickly learn that we have access to immense spiritual and energetic power and can apply these resources to charting our own course in terms of life, health, and wellbeing”.

Doctor Martin says, “Once we learn about these resources, we awaken something dormant within, and see that control over our destiny is accessible and at our fingertips.”

Doctor Martin practices traditional Internal Medicine in a rural clinic in South Central PA. She works with her shamanic and alternative medicine clients remotely, and she can be contacted by email at sharon@drsharonmartin.com.

Doctor Martin is the author of “Maximize Your Healing Power: Shamanic Techniques to Shift Your Health Challenges” to be published by Inner Traditions in May 2023. This book can be preordered on Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

She is also the host of two radio shows, hosted on the Transformation Talk Network, titled Maximum Medicine and Sacred Magic. These shows are streamed live on Facebook and details can be found on Doctor Martin’s website – www.drsharonmartin.com.

If Doctor Martin were to offer listeners one message, it would be, “We are so much more than we realize, and have so much more personal power than we know. One way to find this out for ourselves, is to use shamanic and energy techniques. In this regard, I am here to be your teacher, guide, and healer. Please find me at www.drsharonmartin.com.”

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Sharon Martin MD, PhD in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Friday October 21st at 11 AM EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.sharonmartinmd.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno