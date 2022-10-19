Submit Release
Việt Nam attends int’l food trade show in Paris

VIETNAM, October 19 - PARIS — Vietnamese agricultural goods, such as honey, pepper, cashew nuts, vegetables, rice and rice-made products, are on display at Sial Paris 2022, an international food trade show underway in Paris, France from October 15 to 19.

The trade fair is being attended by more than 80 Vietnamese exhibitors, the largest number so far.

In his remarks at the launch of Việt Nam's section, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Đinh Toàn Thắng expressed his appreciation for Vietnamese food producers joining this year, helping promote Vietnamese food products globally.

With the help of the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), meetings and discussions between Vietnamese and French businesses will open new opportunities for both sides, he said.

Vũ Bá Phú, Director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency, said this year, Vietnamese exhibitors brought to the trade show more processed products rather than raw ones. They have focused more on product quality, packaging and branding, he explained.

Held annually, Sial Paris is one of the world’s largest and most prestigious trade fairs in food and beverage. This year, the 25-ha event attracts about 7,000 exhibitors from 119 countries all around the world which are putting some 400,000 products on display. — VNS

