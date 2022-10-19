Vietjet opens flights from Đà Nẵng to India

VIETNAM, October 19 -

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city of Đà Nẵng on Tuesday welcomed Vietjet's first direct flights from New Delhi and Mumbai, the two largest cultural, economic and political centres of India.

Vietjet's new routes brought Indian travellers to Việt Nam's attractive new destination to travel, trade and experience the unique culture and cuisine on the "Central Heritage Road", the airline said.

The route connecting Đà Nẵng with New Delhi, India will operate four return flights per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays while the Đà Nẵng-Mumbai route will have three return flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

In order to celebrate the opening of two new routes, promotional tickets from only zero đồng are open for sale for an unlimited time on three golden Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays every week at www.vietjetair.com and app Vietjet Air.

These discounted airfares (excluding taxes and fees) will have flight time from now until March 26, 2023 (excluding national holidays), according to Vietjet.

After only four flying hours, Indians and passengers will have the opportunity to experience famous resort destinations, and beautiful beaches, discover Bà Nà - the world-famous Golden Bridge, travel easily on the "Central Heritage Road" including Huế - Mỹ Sơn - Hội An as well as fast forwarding in Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia through an extensive international flight network.

Vietjet flights also bring passengers from Đà Nẵng and the central area of Việt Nam to the diverse cultural, religious and culinary features of India in the capital New Delhi or "the city of dreams" Mumbai and many historical, cultural, religious destinations in India. — VNS