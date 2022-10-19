International woodworking industry fairs open in HCM City

VIETNAM, October 19 -

HCM CITY — The Vietnam International Woodworking Industry Fair (Vietnam Wood 2022) and Vietnam International Furniture Accessories, Hardware & Tools (Furnitec 2022) are being held simultaneously from October 18 to 21 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in HCM City.

Vietnam Wood 2022 and Furnitec 2022 have attracted over 250 exhibitors from 25 countries and regions who are showcasing their latest machinery and equipment for the forestry and woodworking industry, woodworking primary and secondary processing, surface finishing, and waste wood utilisation, woodworking materials and consumables, furniture fittings and accessories, technical services, tools, and auxiliaries.

There are also international pavilions from Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Russia, Taiwan (China), and the US showcasing a one-stop business platform for woodworking and furniture production equipment manufacturers and complete manufacturing solutions.

Seminars and conferences will be held on solutions that help manufacturers monitor their products from raw material to, even, delivery stages.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on October 18, Nguyễn Quốc Khanh, chairman of the Handicrafts and Wood Industry Association of HCM City (HAWA), one of the organisers, said Việt Nam’s wood exports in the first nine months of the year were worth US$12.4 billion, a year-on-year increase of 7 per cent.

But inflation and uncertainties facing the global economy would impact exports during the rest of the year, he warned.

Some wood companies have adopted modern technologies in the form of imported machines, but most use outdated ones, he said.

“Việt Nam's woodworking and wood furniture industry is aiming for sustainable development.

“Among factors related to sustainability, I think production technology and new materials play a key role … in changing the mindset and management.”

Organised by the Viet Nam National Trade Fair & Advertising Company, Yorkers Trade & Marketing Service Co and HAWA, the events also feature an online platform from October 18 to 24. — VNS