Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 273,134 in the last 365 days.

International woodworking industry fairs open in HCM City

VIETNAM, October 19 -  

HCM CITY — The Vietnam International Woodworking Industry Fair (Vietnam Wood 2022) and Vietnam International Furniture Accessories, Hardware & Tools (Furnitec 2022) are being held simultaneously from October 18 to 21 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in HCM City.

Vietnam Wood 2022 and Furnitec 2022 have attracted over 250 exhibitors from 25 countries and regions who are showcasing their latest machinery and equipment for the forestry and woodworking industry, woodworking primary and secondary processing, surface finishing, and waste wood utilisation, woodworking materials and consumables, furniture fittings and accessories, technical services, tools, and auxiliaries.

There are also international pavilions from Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Russia, Taiwan (China), and the US showcasing a one-stop business platform for woodworking and furniture production equipment manufacturers and complete manufacturing solutions.

Seminars and conferences will be held on solutions that help manufacturers monitor their products from raw material to, even, delivery stages.

 

Speaking at the opening ceremony on October 18, Nguyễn Quốc Khanh, chairman of the Handicrafts and Wood Industry Association of HCM City (HAWA), one of the organisers, said Việt Nam’s wood exports in the first nine months of the year were worth US$12.4 billion, a year-on-year increase of 7 per cent.

But inflation and uncertainties facing the global economy would impact exports during the rest of the year, he warned.

Some wood companies have adopted modern technologies in the form of imported machines, but most use outdated ones, he said.

“Việt Nam's woodworking and wood furniture industry is aiming for sustainable development.

“Among factors related to sustainability, I think production technology and new materials play a key role … in changing the mindset and management.”

Organised by the Viet Nam National Trade Fair & Advertising Company, Yorkers Trade & Marketing Service Co and HAWA, the events also feature an online platform from October 18 to 24. — VNS

You just read:

International woodworking industry fairs open in HCM City

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.