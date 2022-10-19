Brooks Lake Lodge & Spa Remote Wyoming All-inclusive Resort Announces Extended Winter Season for 2023

Brooks Lake Lodge, the popular 100-year-old, all-inclusive Wyoming destination for snow enthusiasts, has added extra time in March for guests to enjoy outdoor adventure, casual luxury, marvelous meals and spa services. In anticipation of the busy upcoming winter season celebrating its centennial anniversary, Brooks Lake Lodge will be open from December 19, 2022 – March 21, 2023, adding 10 days to the season for guests to enjoy epic spring snowmobiling, additional fireside meals and 360-degree scenic, snow-capped views.

DUBOIS, Wyo., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Historic, all-inclusive guest ranch Brooks Lake Lodge & Spa will continue to mark its 2022 centennial anniversary when it opens for its winter season this December 19. To keep the celebratory mood going, General Manager Matthew Tousignant has decided to extend the close of the winter season for the first time, revealing that guests can now book their Wyoming winter getaway at the exclusive, all-inclusive guest ranch through March 21, 2023. "We've been overwhelmed by the positive response from guests who want to join us in our 100th year, and with space for a maximum of only 24 guests per night during the winter, we decided to expand our winter calendar by 10 days for those who want to enjoy the snowy side of our casual-luxury-meets-Wild-West experience."

Winter season is a favorite for snow-lovers to explore the scenic mountains and vistas via snowmobile or snowshoe, ice fishing on a peaceful lake or soaking in an enormous hot tub surrounded by extraordinary views, enjoying deep tissue massages and dining on fireside feasts described as "the best meal in the middle of nowhere." The intimate number of guests creates a VIP experience and often leaves guests feeling like part of the lodge family, with many returning year after year. The one-of-a-kind Wyoming backcountry resort is so remote that guests must arrive via snow coach or snowmobile for the final 5 miles, adding to the dreamy, snowy seclusion.

The feeling of stepping into Brooks Lake Lodge in winter has been compared to stepping into "a real-life snow globe" where mountains, trees, snow and stars surround the 100-year-old National Historic Registry-marked log lodge and its private cabins. After the scenic arrival through the woods, guests enter the lobby with its grand views of the lake and mountains, where one of the friendly resident lodge dogs will likely offer its back for patting or may just snooze on by the crackling fire in the giant stone fireplace. Next, guests check out the Cowboy Bar, which offers the best belly-up seating in the West for superb spirits and fun bar games like shuffleboard, darts and foosball.

Down a short hallway, guests find the Governor's Tea Room, named for Governor Bryant Brooks, namesake of the lodge and lake for his discovery of the valley where they sit. The Tea Room offers a restful respite with a second fireplace and cozy seating area for the daily 4 p.m. Governor's Teatime where crumpets, cookies, fruit and teas are presented. Finally, guests make their way to the Great Hall, an impressive gathering space with dramatic vaulted ceilings, where all meals (included with overnight stays) are served and diners are surrounded by fine Western art and, of course, another giant crackling fireplace.

After touring the main lodge common areas, guests can settle into their accommodations in one of the seven lodge rooms or one of the eight private cabins, all a short walking distance to the main lodge. All accommodations include terry cloth bathrobes and incredibly comfortable beds. Depending on their interests, guests can make plans for snowmobiling adventures in the scenic outdoors on the lodge's brand-new fleet of high-end snowmobiles for the upcoming winter season. Averaging 400-600 inches of snow each winter, the remote lodge, settled at 9,200 feet in Shoshone National Forest, has been called "sled head heaven" with its 600 miles of groomed trails and 2 million acres of untrammeled backcountry terrain to ride and the option of being accompanied by one of the lodge's experienced guides.

Other plans may include snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, ice fishing or perhaps a full day of pampering at the onsite Rocky Mountain Spa. Or guests can simply sit back and play a game of chess or cards, watching the snow fall while sipping on hot toddies in the lodge next to … that's right, a giant crackling fire. Whatever the mood calls for, one thing is certain: Brooks Lake Lodge guests can plan on instantly finding a level of relaxation that comes with being immersed in the remote location, hopping off the grid for a while and taking on a simpler, Western way of life.

The lodge is taking reservations now for the anticipated upcoming winter season where a three-night minimum stay is required. Winter rates start from $529.13 per person per night (two-person minimum) for all-inclusive accommodation in a private small cabin (spa services, snowmobile rentals and alcohol incur separate charges). Travelers interested in visiting the lodge this winter from December 19, 2022 – March 21, 2023, can learn more about availability online or by calling the lodge.

Brooks Lake Lodge & Spa, a 100-year-old historic guest ranch celebrating its centennial in 2022, is located in Wyoming's Shoshone National Forest near Jackson Hole, Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park. Surrounded by evergreen forests next to alpine Brooks Lake, the exclusive, all-inclusive Rocky Mountain resort offers five-star service, luxury accommodations and gourmet dining. The lodge enjoys frequent media acclaim, including as a "Top All-Inclusive Family Resort in the U.S. by Reader's Digest, and one of the "20 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the U.S" by U.S. News & World Report in 2021, a best place to "Lean into Winter" by Travel + Leisure in 2020 and a 2018 "Best Lake Resort" by National Geographic Traveler. Brooks Lake Lodge is in partnership with Shoshone and Bridger-Teton National Forest and an equal opportunity employer and provider. For additional information and reservations visit brookslake.com or call 866.213.4022. Follow Brooks Lake Lodge on Facebook and Instagram.

