Nicox Provides Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Business Highlights



Topline results of the NCX 470 Mont Blanc Phase 3 glaucoma trial due i n early November 2022

Third quarter 2022 U.S. presc riptions for VYZULTA ® increased by 37 % over third quarter 2021

Net revenue €0.8 million for third quarter 2022; cash of €25.6 million on September 30, 2022 October 19, 2022 – release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France Nicox SA FR COX))), an international ophthalmology company, today provided financial and business highlights for the third quarter 2022 for Nicox SA and its subsidiaries (the "Nicox Group") and confirmed timing for the upcoming NCX 470 Mont Blanc Phase 3 clinical trial milestone. Key Upcoming Milestone

Mont Blanc Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating NCX 470 in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension: Topline results due in early November 2022 Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights As of September 30, 2022, the Nicox Group had cash and cash equivalents of €25.6 million as compared with €42.0 million as of December 31, 2021 and €31.6 million as of June 30, 2022. The Company estimates that it is financed until October 31, 2023, and until November 30, 2023 assuming the extension of the interest only period of the existing Kreos debt1, in both cases based on the development of NCX 470 alone. Net revenue2 for the third quarter of 2022 was €0.8 million (consisting entirely of net royalty payments). This compares to net revenue for the third quarter of 2021 of €2.4 million (including €0.7 million of net royalty payments and €1.7 million of licensing payments). As of September 30, 2022, the Nicox Group had financial debt of €20.6 million consisting of €18.6 million in the form of a bond financing agreement with Kreos Capital signed in January 2019 and a €2 million credit agreement guaranteed by the French State in August 2020 in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Third Quarter 2022 Business Highlights

The last patient has completed their final (3-month) visit in the Mont Blanc Phase 3 clinical trial of NCX 470 0.1% for the lowering of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. A total of 691 patients were enrolled in the trial. NCX 470, Nicox's lead clinical product candidate, is a novel, potentially best-in-class, nitric oxide (NO)-donating prostaglandin analog eye drop. Mont Blanc is a randomized, international, double-masked, 3-month, parallel group trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of NCX 470 ophthalmic solution 0.1% compared to latanoprost ophthalmic solution, 0.005%. Latanoprost is the most widely prescribed first-line therapy for open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The primary efficacy evaluation in Mont Blanc is based on reduction from baseline in mean time-matched IOP at 8 AM and 4 PM at Week 2, Week 6 and Month 3. VYZULTA® (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024% U.S. prescriptions3 increased by 37% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. VYZULTA, exclusively licensed worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, is approved in 18 markets and commercialized in 8 of them, with a launch in Brazil expected in the fourth quarter of this year. VYZULTA is indicated for the reduction of IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Only the figure related to the cash position of the Nicox Group as of December 31, 2021 is audited; all other figures in this press release are non-audited.