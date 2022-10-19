Radisys' Engage Digital Platform Receives Multiple Industry Awards and Honors from TMC, Comms Council UK and UC Today

CPaaS solution receives Product of the Year awards from TMC, Best Comms Software from the Comms Council UK Awards as well as finalist nominations from UC Today Awards

Radisys® Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, announced today that Radisys' Engage Digital Platform (EDP) was selected as the 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award winner and the Communications Product of the Year Award winner by TMC, a global, integrated media company covering multiple markets within the communications and technology industries. EDP was also named a "Highly Commended Best Comms Software" by the 2022 Comms Council UK Awards, a celebration of innovation in the telecom industry, and a finalist in the Best CPaaS Platform Award category by UC Today, a leading online publication for unified communications (UC) and collaboration technology. EDP is a unique programmable communication and digital engagement solution that enables service providers to offer differentiated speech and video analytics APIs, SDKs and turnkey conversational AI applications to propel their services ahead of their competition's voice and messaging services.

Engage Digital Platform:

Delivers a complete programmable communications system that powers voice and video processing for real-time communication applications, multi-media collaboration, speech recognition and advanced media features like real-time video-based security services.

Supports cloud-based and on-premises deployment options, allowing service providers to leverage cloud processing economies at the network edge and core without security concerns and regulatory hurdles.

Powers eCommerce and customer care applications using natural language-based virtual agents and is ready for 5G-driven Industry 4.0 services like computer vision, biometric authentication and speech analytics.

Provides a low code/no-code solution with visual design tools that make it simple for anyone to use communication building blocks to create new applications and enhance business processes.

"As a software-based service, our Engage Digital Platform provides a comprehensive programmable platform that meets any service providers' deployment needs," said Al Balasco, Head of Media, Core and Applications Business, Radisys. "EDP allows service providers to unlock their networks to make innovation using Artificial Intelligence, Speech Analytics, Computer Vision and other voice and video capabilities more accessible to mobile application and enterprise developers. Creating unique applications that will attract and retain consumers and business enterprises is faster and more cost-effective than any other solution on the market."

The Engage Digital Platform is built on Radisys' market-proven media server technologies that support applications in over 150 operators' networks serving more than 1.7 billion subscribers. It is the foundation for Radisys' applications including Intelligent IVR, Speak2Bot, and the AI-powered Engage Video Assistant. It provides high-quality assured service for the applications it hosts. With nearly 30 years of experience, Radisys is powering service providers with innovative solutions using high-performance, media-rich communications applications that elevate business outcomes.

To learn more about Engage Digital Platform and how Radisys is empowering service providers with cloud-ready applications and unlocking the value of their networks by offering high-margin digital services to consumers and enterprises, visit https://www.engagedigital.ai/.

About Radisys

Radisys, a global leader in open telecom solutions, enables service providers to drive disruption with new open architecture business models. Radisys' innovative disaggregated and virtualized enabling technology solutions leverage open reference architectures and standards, combined with open software and hardware to power business transformation for the telecom industry, while its world-class services organization delivers systems integration expertise necessary to solve communications and content providers' complex deployment challenges. For more information, visit www.radisys.com.

