Author Lisa Sterling to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PROSPECT, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As our Lord said, “Come to me all who are weary and carry heavy burdens and I will give you rest.” Throughout our lives, we will all experience sorrow and troubles that make our hearts ache and our soul weary especially in these trying times. When we feel burdened and broken, we go to bed plagued with anxiety and sleepless nights tossing and turning. In the morning as soon as we open our eyes, we are heavy hearted feeling the weight of the whole world on our shoulders. How do we continue to lean on our faith in God to sustain us throughout our lives even when faced with obstacles and challenges?

Lisa Sterling is the top-notch author of Good Morning, God.

“My book takes readers on a marvelously uplifting journey. It encourages all of us to wake up with God by saying ‘Good Morning God, I am ready to start my day.’ Having a positive mental attitude helps us approach hardships in more productively and make the best out of every situation. We can choose to have good day or bad day it’s all up to us. My hope is to inspire the world from hopelessness and despair joy and hope and an unwavering faith in God. By following positive affirmations and living by the scriptures we can see the proverbial silver lining in any situation.”

Lisa has been creatively writing since she was a child. By the time she was 12, she had crafted numerous amazing short stories. In high school she excelled in all her writing classes and in college wrote for her school newspaper. Shortly after graduation, Lisa worked for a trendy magazine for a few years until she married and became a dedicated wife and mother of two beautiful kids. It was when she was reading to her children one night that her little boy, fascinated by his mother’s gifted storytelling, encouraged her to write her own books. Soon after Lisa, a woman of deep faith continually leaning on God for guidance, began working on Good Morning God and today it is inspiring others to live kindly with one another remembering our glorious future with Him.

Lisa reassures us to that God is with us especially in our most difficult time as evident in the scriptures.

“As you read my book, you will realize the beauty of God’s word. How waking up to God helps us walk with Him with confidence and hope that there can never be a life without Him. He is our Healer, the One who gives us strength, encouragement, guidance, rest, peace, love, and will never fail us.”

Through the genius of Lisa’s writing, we can feel reassured that while challenging situations and obstacles are an unavoidable part of life, it’s how we handle them that are critical to our health and well-being. Lisa says that’s why waking up with a positive outlook matters significantly because how you start your day is how it tends to continue. When you’re faced with trials and tribulations looking for the that proverbial silver lining in every cloud will keep us grounded.

Her book is a symbol that life isn’t negative there are beautiful things found in nature, our children, our love for all creatures, and the love for ourselves and God our Creator.

“I encourage everyone to be their authentic selves. Never be afraid to take a leap of faith and follow your dreams. Make certain you treat everyone with respect so we can coexist with love and peace and all your relationships will flourish. When we live with love in our hearts for ourselves and others, we are free to pursue our purpose, live abundantly and look forward to a future of joy and peace. Isn’t that what we all hope for?”

Close Up Radio will feature Lisa Sterling in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Friday October 21st at 9 a.m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/good-morning-god-lisa-sterling/1126044290 and https://www.amazon.com/-/en/Lisa-Sterling/dp/1512778486/

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno