PHILIPPINES, October 19 - Press Release

October 18, 2022 Robin Eyes Tariffs for Foreign Shows to Boost Philippine Showbiz Industry To encourage our film industry to generate more Filipino movies and teleseryes, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla is eyeing tariffs for their counterparts from abroad. Padilla said the funds from these tariffs for "imported" shows can be used to provide assistance to Filipinos working in the film industry. "Maaari po bang gawan natin ng paraan na taasan ang tax nitong mga foreign series na pumapasok sa atin? Kahit paano po ang subsidy na makukuha, bigay natin sa workers sa industry natin sa local... Sampahan natin itong mga pagpasok ng foreign dahil maraming nawawalan ng trabaho dito (Can we find a way to raise taxes for foreign series entering the Philippines? This will result in subsidies for workers in our local industry. Besides, the entry of foreign shows is costing many workers in our local industry their jobs)," he said at the Senate hearing on the 2023 budget of the Film Development Council of the Philippines. Padilla also supported providing additional funds to the FDCP for the restoration of old Philippine films; as well as the FDCP's bid to have its own building with its own vault to preserve old Filipino films. According to FDCP Chairman Tirso Cruz III, the building will last for at least 40 to 50 years, and the P500,000 monthly rent can be realigned to helping film industry workers, especially young directors and scriptwriters. Likewise, Padilla supported the idea of making tourism sites out of areas where Filipino films were made. "Ang pelikula pag tiningnan natin investment na ito habang buhay. Kung preserved or restored walang pagtanda dito. Kasaysayan ito, kultura. Ito masasabi na treasure natin (Films are investments for life. If preserved or restored, they are timeless. They are also a part of our history and culture, so they can be considered our treasure)," he said. "Dito sa Southeast Asia tayo unang gumawa ng pelikula at tayo po palagi ang nananalong best actor, best picture sa Asia... Lahat po ay nagmamalasakit sa pelikulang Pilipino. Siguro ito ang umpisa na makaabante tayo (Here in Southeast Asia, we were the first to make movies and we always won awards for best film and best actor... Now, so many are trying to help the film industry. Perhaps this is a good point for us to start)," added Padilla. Buwis at Taripa sa Pelikulang Banyaga Para Tulungan ang Pelikulang Pilipino, Mungkahi ni Robin Para maenganyo ang industriya ng pelikula at teleseryeng Pilipino, inimungkahi ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla na taasan ang buwis para sa mga pelikula at teleserye na galing sa ibayong dagat. Ani Padilla, ang pondo na galing sa mas mataas na buwis sa "imported" na palabas na ito ay maaaring gamitin para sa nagtatrabaho sa industriya ng pelikulang Pilipino. "Maaari po bang gawan natin ng paraan na taasan ang tax nitong mga foreign series na pumapasok sa atin? Kahit paano po ang subsidy na makukuha, bigay natin sa workers sa industry natin sa local... Sampahan natin itong mga pagpasok ng foreign dahil maraming nawawalan ng trabaho dito," ayon sa mambabatas sa pagdinig ng Senado sa budget ng Film Development Council of the Philippines. Suportado ni Padilla ang pagbigay ng pondo sa FDCP para i-restore ang lumang pelikulang Pilipino. Suportado rin niya ang mungkahi ng FDCP para magkaroon ng sariling gusali na may vault para hindi masira ang pelikula. Ani FDCP Chairman Tirso Cruz III, ang mungkahing sariling gusali ay magtatagal ng 40-50 taon; at ang binabayarang renta sa kasalukuyang gusali na P500,000 kada buwan ay maaaring ma-realign sa pagtulong ng production at sa pelikulang Pilipino, lalo sa batang direktor at scriptwriter. Sang-ayon din si Padilla na gawing pang-turismo ang mga lugar kung saan ginawa ang mga pelikulang Pilipino. "Ang pelikula pag tiningnan natin investment na ito habang buhay. Kung preserved or restored walang pagtanda dito. Kasaysayan ito, kultura. Ito masasabi na treasure natin," aniya. "Dito sa Southeast Asia tayo unang gumawa ng pelikula at tayo po palagi ang nananalong best actor, best picture sa Asia... Lahat po ay nagmamalasakit sa pelikulang Pilipino. Siguro ito ang umpisa na makaabante tayo," dagdag ni Padilla. ***** Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P5vTfgOetFU